Panjeeri ladoo for winter: A mother's nutritious recipe for warmth and energy in cold weather

In winter, the days get shorter as temperatures drop. This season brings festive celebrations. But it also brings tiredness and frequent coughs and colds. During this time, I prefer home-cooked treats that are both comforting and healthy. One special recipe that warms both my body and soul is Panjeeri Ladoo, made with love from my Punjabi mother's kitchen. What are the ingredients in the Panjeeri Ladoo recipe?(Tavishi Dogra)

Every winter, my mother spends a lot of time making panjeeri ladoo, a special winter superfood. She stresses the importance of patience and care in preparing this traditional dish, which has been passed down through generations and is known for its health benefits. Born and brought up in a Punjabi family, I make this dish part of my winter routine. I’m excited to share this recipe with you, filled with love and nourishment, so that you can enjoy the winter months with energy and warmth.

What is panjeeri?

Panjeeri is a wholesome, aromatic mix of roasted ground lentils, whole-wheat flour, or chickpea flour, cooked in desi ghee. "This dish stands out for the variety of dry fruits and spices added, along with jaggery for sweetness, which enhances its flavour and health benefits", Harpreet Kaur, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Panchkula, tells Health Shots. Traditionally served warm, Panjeeri is excellent for warming up in winter while satisfying your sweet cravings in a healthy way.

How to make panjeeri ladoo?

I've grown up watching my mother make Panjeeri Ladoo at home. Here’s how you can prepare it.

Ingredients

1 kg desi ghee (the best quality you can find)

1 kg ground green moong sabut dal (readily available at local markets)

1 kg whole wheat flour (atta)

1 bowl of mixed dried fruits: You can use ground fox nuts (makhana), desiccated coconut, almonds, and cashews.

You can use ground fox nuts (makhana), desiccated coconut, almonds, and cashews. 500 g jaggery (or more, depending on your preference for sweetness)

What are the ingredients in the Panjeeri Ladoo recipe?(Tavishi Dogra)

Directions

Melt the ghee: Melt 1 kg of desi ghee in a large cooking pot over low heat until completely liquid. Roast the dal: Melt the butter first. Then, add the ground green moong dal and cook it gently over low heat for 30 to 45 minutes. This step is critical. You want the dal to turn golden and smell rich. Add the flour: When you get the right colour and smell from the dal, mix in the flour. Cook this mixture on low heat for another 30 minutes, stirring often, until it turns a nice golden brown. Incorporate dry fruits: After you achieve the desired colour, add the ground fox nuts, coconut, and mixed dried fruits to the bowl. Roast this mixture for another 10 to 15 minutes to ensure everything blends well. Cool the mixture: Take the pot off the heat. Let the mixture cool for 15 to 20 minutes. Add jaggery: Once the mixture has cooled slightly but is still warm, add it to the mix. Be careful; if it’s too hot, the jaggery will melt. This will cause it to lose its granular texture, which is important for making perfect Panjeeri ladoo. Shape the ladoo: After mixing well, let the mixture cool a little. Then, shape it into small ladoos. Store and enjoy: Put your ladoos in an airtight container. Please keep them in a cool place. Enjoy a small portion each day during the winter.

How many calories are in panjeeri ladoo?

The number of calories in a panjeeri ladoo depends on the ingredients and amounts used. "On an average, one ladoo (about 30-40 grams) has about 150-200 calories", shares the expert. This snack is high in energy and packed with nutrients, thanks to ingredients such as ghee, jaggery, and various dried fruits.

What are the benefits of eating panjeeri ladoo?

Now that you have made your Panjeeri Ladoo, take a look at the health benefits of this tasty treat.

Immunity booster: Packed with nutrients, panjeeri ladoo is an excellent defence against winter ailments. Its rich ingredient profile helps bolster your immune system, offering a shield against the flu. Support for expectant mothers: Often recommended to pregnant women, Panjeeri ladoo is a powerhouse of energy and nutrients vital for both mother and baby, thus supporting prenatal and postnatal health. Ideal for lactating mothers: This delectable treat is especially valuable for new mothers, too. "It helps enhance breast milk production while providing the much-needed energy to recover after childbirth", says the nutritionist. Supports bone health: Winter can lead to joint aches and pains. "The ghee and dry fruits in Panjeeri ladoo contribute to joint lubrication, helping maintain bone strength", says Kaur. Cognitive and visual health: The nutrients in panjeeri ladoo are not only beneficial for physical health but also support brain function and eyesight, making it an ideal snack for the whole family.

Panjeeri ladoo is high in calories and provides a lot of energy. "It’s best to eat it in moderation, especially in winter", says the expert. It helps keep you warm and energised, but it’s important to find a good balance.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)