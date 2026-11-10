Chef Ranveer Brar elevates a classic dessert with his shahi kaju katli recipe: See preparation

Kaju katli needs no introduction, especially in the weeks around Diwali. The sweet is as popular as it is tasty, and it is very difficult to improve upon something that is this close to perfection.

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However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar rises to the challenge with his shahi kaju katli recipe. It takes approximately 25 minutes to make the dish, not including the two hours the katlis need to set. The detailed steps to make the sweet are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for shahi kaju katli For kaju katli base 2-3 tbsp ghee

1 kg chilled cashew nuts, blended into paste with cold milk or water

1½ tins condensed milk (approximately 600 g) For shahi kaju katli Prepared kaju katli mixture

¼ cup rose syrup

1¼ cup desiccated coconut For garnish Silver vark

Golden vark

Pistachios, chopped

Fresh rose petals Method of preparation For kaju katli base In a non-stick pan or wok, add ghee; once hot, add cashew nut paste and cook for a while, until it's cooked through and reaches a doughy consistency. Add condensed milk to the pan and cook it for five more minutes. Transfer the mixture to a greased tray and spread it evenly. Refrigerate it for two to three hours until set well. For shahi kaju katli In a non-stick kadai, add some of the prepared kaju katli mixture, rose syrup, desiccated coconut and give it a good mix. Cook it for four to five minutes on a low flame. Transfer the mixture over the kaju katli layer in the greased tray and spread it evenly. Garnish it with silver vark and golden vark, then refrigerate it for two to three hours to set well. Demold the mixture and cut it into any desired shape. Transfer it to a serving platter and garnish with pistachios and fresh rose petals. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for shahi kaju katli For kaju katli base 2-3 tbsp ghee

1 kg chilled cashew nuts, blended into paste with cold milk or water

1½ tins condensed milk (approximately 600 g) For shahi kaju katli Prepared kaju katli mixture

¼ cup rose syrup

1¼ cup desiccated coconut For garnish Silver vark

Golden vark

Pistachios, chopped

Fresh rose petals Method of preparation For kaju katli base In a non-stick pan or wok, add ghee; once hot, add cashew nut paste and cook for a while, until it's cooked through and reaches a doughy consistency. Add condensed milk to the pan and cook it for five more minutes. Transfer the mixture to a greased tray and spread it evenly. Refrigerate it for two to three hours until set well. For shahi kaju katli In a non-stick kadai, add some of the prepared kaju katli mixture, rose syrup, desiccated coconut and give it a good mix. Cook it for four to five minutes on a low flame. Transfer the mixture over the kaju katli layer in the greased tray and spread it evenly. Garnish it with silver vark and golden vark, then refrigerate it for two to three hours to set well. Demold the mixture and cut it into any desired shape. Transfer it to a serving platter and garnish with pistachios and fresh rose petals. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

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