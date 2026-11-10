...
...
Next Story

Chef Ranveer Brar elevates a classic dessert with his shahi kaju katli recipe: See preparation

Updated on: Nov 10, 2026, 22:00:45 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Prefer HTon Google
Chef Ranveer Brar's shahi kaju katli recipe can be prepared in just 25 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Chef Ranveer Brar's shahi kaju katli recipe can be prepared in just 25 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Advertisement

Ranveer Brar gives the classic kaju katli a premium makeover with his shahi kaju katli recipe; check the simple step-by-step guide to make it at home.

Kaju katli needs no introduction, especially in the weeks around Diwali. The sweet is as popular as it is tasty, and it is very difficult to improve upon something that is this close to perfection.

Also Read | Nutritionist shares creamy Japanese egg sando recipe loaded with 19g protein and 350 calories

However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar rises to the challenge with his shahi kaju katli recipe. It takes approximately 25 minutes to make the dish, not including the two hours the katlis need to set. The detailed steps to make the sweet are presented as follows.

Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

diwalirecipedessert recipeseasy dessertcelebrity chefranveer brar
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Chef Ranveer Brar elevates a classic dessert with his shahi kaju katli recipe: See preparation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON