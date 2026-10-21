Chef Ranveer Brar gives chicken bao his signature Indian touch in an easy recipe to prepare at home

Baos have been giving burgers a run for their popularity, with Korean cuisine being rapidly embraced by the Indian youth. Taking to YouTube, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared how to make the dish at home, while putting his own desi spin on it. The recipe takes approximately half an hour to prepare. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For dough 2 tbsp milk

1 tsp yeast

Water as required

1 tsp sugar

500 gms refined flour

½ tsp oil For cooking chicken 1½ tbsp oil

7-8 large tomatoes (pureed)

1 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

3-4 green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)

1 tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)

3-4 garlic cloves (chopped)

600 g chicken thighs

Salt to taste

1 tbsp degi red chilli powder

1 heaped tsp coriander powder

3 heaped tbsp curd (beaten)

1 tbsp oregano

½ tbsp chilli flakes For garlic mayonnaise 15-18 garlic cloves

1 cup mayonnaise For salad 2 medium tomatoes, sliced

2 ½ medium onions, sliced

4 green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)

⅓ cup fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste For assembling bao Cooked bao

Prepared garlic mayonnaise

Prepared salad

Cooked chicken (cut into thin strips) For garnish Coriander sprig

Chilli oil

Tomato ketchup Method of preparation For bao buns In a bowl, add milk, yeast, water as required, and sugar and give it a good mix until the sugar dissolves. Add refined flour and make it a semi-soft dough. Apply oil to the dough, cover it with a damp cloth and leave it aside to ferment. Knock back the dough and knead it again for a minute. Divide the dough into medium lemon-sized balls and leave it aside for a while. Take the dough balls and roll them into a thick pizza base. Fold the rolled-out dough from the middle and place parchment sheet pieces in between to prevent layers from sticking to each other. Transfer them into a steamer and cook them for 10 to 12 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer the cooked baos to a tray and keep them aside for further use. For cooking chicken In a pan, add oil; once it's hot, add tomato puree, ghee, and salt to taste and cook it for two to three minutes on a high flame. Add green chillies, tender coriander stems, garlic and let it cook for a while until the oil separates from the masala. Add chicken, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, curd and cook it for seven to eight minutes on a medium flame. Finish it with oregano, chilli flakes and give it a good mix. Transfer the chicken to a tray and keep it aside for further use. For garlic mayonnaise In a mixer grinder jar, add garlic and mayonnaise and grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for further use. For salad In a bowl, add tomatoes, onions, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, salt to taste and give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. For assembling bao Take cooked bao buns, spread some prepared garlic mayonnaise, and place the prepared salad and cooked chicken inside them. Garnish with coriander sprig, chilli oil and tomato ketchup. Transfer to a serving platter and serve hot with prepared garlic mayonnaise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For dough 2 tbsp milk

1 tsp yeast

Water as required

1 tsp sugar

500 gms refined flour

½ tsp oil For cooking chicken 1½ tbsp oil

7-8 large tomatoes (pureed)

1 tbsp ghee

Salt to taste

3-4 green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)

1 tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)

3-4 garlic cloves (chopped)

600 g chicken thighs

Salt to taste

1 tbsp degi red chilli powder

1 heaped tsp coriander powder

3 heaped tbsp curd (beaten)

1 tbsp oregano

½ tbsp chilli flakes For garlic mayonnaise 15-18 garlic cloves

1 cup mayonnaise For salad 2 medium tomatoes, sliced

2 ½ medium onions, sliced

4 green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)

⅓ cup fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste For assembling bao Cooked bao

Prepared garlic mayonnaise

Prepared salad

Cooked chicken (cut into thin strips) For garnish Coriander sprig

Chilli oil

Tomato ketchup Method of preparation For bao buns In a bowl, add milk, yeast, water as required, and sugar and give it a good mix until the sugar dissolves. Add refined flour and make it a semi-soft dough. Apply oil to the dough, cover it with a damp cloth and leave it aside to ferment. Knock back the dough and knead it again for a minute. Divide the dough into medium lemon-sized balls and leave it aside for a while. Take the dough balls and roll them into a thick pizza base. Fold the rolled-out dough from the middle and place parchment sheet pieces in between to prevent layers from sticking to each other. Transfer them into a steamer and cook them for 10 to 12 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer the cooked baos to a tray and keep them aside for further use. For cooking chicken In a pan, add oil; once it's hot, add tomato puree, ghee, and salt to taste and cook it for two to three minutes on a high flame. Add green chillies, tender coriander stems, garlic and let it cook for a while until the oil separates from the masala. Add chicken, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, coriander powder, curd and cook it for seven to eight minutes on a medium flame. Finish it with oregano, chilli flakes and give it a good mix. Transfer the chicken to a tray and keep it aside for further use. For garlic mayonnaise In a mixer grinder jar, add garlic and mayonnaise and grind it into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for further use. For salad In a bowl, add tomatoes, onions, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, lemon juice, salt to taste and give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. For assembling bao Take cooked bao buns, spread some prepared garlic mayonnaise, and place the prepared salad and cooked chicken inside them. Garnish with coriander sprig, chilli oil and tomato ketchup. Transfer to a serving platter and serve hot with prepared garlic mayonnaise. {{/usCountry}}

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