Chef Ranveer Brar shares crispy veg lollipop recipe to enjoy in the evenings: See preparation

When we think of lollipops as a starter, it is usually the chicken version that comes to mind. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has come up with a vegetarian alternative for the dish, which he shared on Instagram on November 13.

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The recipe needs a prep time of about 10 minutes and a cooking time of around 20 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy veg lollipops For potato mixture 1½ tbsp oil

1 inch ginger, peeled and finely chopped

6-7 French beans, chopped

¼ cup sweet corn, chopped

1 large carrot, chopped

Salt to taste

2 tbsp schezwan sauce

⅓ cup soya granules

2-3 tbsp water

6-7 large potatoes, boiled and peeled

1 tbsp schezwan sauce

1 tbsp tender coriander stem, finely chopped For slurry 2 cups refined flour

½ cup cornflour

Salt to taste

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

½ tbsp schezwan sauce

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste, optional

Water as required Other ingredients Oil for frying

Refined flour (for coating) For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For potato mixture In a wok, add oil; once it’s hot, add ginger and sauté it for a minute. Add French beans, sweet corn, carrot, salt to taste, and sauté for a while on high flame. Add schezwan sauce and mix it well. Add soya granules, water and cook for two to three minutes on high flame. Add potatoes, more schezwan sauce, tender coriander stems, mash it well and cook for four to five minutes on high flame. Transfer it to a tray and keep it aside to cool at room temperature. Take a spoonful of the mixture, insert an ice cream stick and give it a lollipop shape or any desired shape. Keep it aside for further use. For slurry In a bowl, add refined flour, cornflour, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, schezwan sauce, ginger-garlic paste, water and make a thick, smooth batter. Keep it aside for further use. For frying In a tray, add refined flour, place the prepared lollipops and dry-coat them well. Dip the lollipops in the prepared slurry and drop them in hot oil one at a time. Fry them for four to five minutes until crispy. Transfer them to a serving dish and garnish with coriander sprig. Serve hot with schezwan sauce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy veg lollipops For potato mixture 1½ tbsp oil

1 inch ginger, peeled and finely chopped

6-7 French beans, chopped

¼ cup sweet corn, chopped

1 large carrot, chopped

Salt to taste

2 tbsp schezwan sauce

⅓ cup soya granules

2-3 tbsp water

6-7 large potatoes, boiled and peeled

1 tbsp schezwan sauce

1 tbsp tender coriander stem, finely chopped For slurry 2 cups refined flour

½ cup cornflour

Salt to taste

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

½ tbsp schezwan sauce

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste, optional

Water as required Other ingredients Oil for frying

Refined flour (for coating) For garnish Coriander sprig Method of preparation For potato mixture In a wok, add oil; once it’s hot, add ginger and sauté it for a minute. Add French beans, sweet corn, carrot, salt to taste, and sauté for a while on high flame. Add schezwan sauce and mix it well. Add soya granules, water and cook for two to three minutes on high flame. Add potatoes, more schezwan sauce, tender coriander stems, mash it well and cook for four to five minutes on high flame. Transfer it to a tray and keep it aside to cool at room temperature. Take a spoonful of the mixture, insert an ice cream stick and give it a lollipop shape or any desired shape. Keep it aside for further use. For slurry In a bowl, add refined flour, cornflour, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, schezwan sauce, ginger-garlic paste, water and make a thick, smooth batter. Keep it aside for further use. For frying In a tray, add refined flour, place the prepared lollipops and dry-coat them well. Dip the lollipops in the prepared slurry and drop them in hot oil one at a time. Fry them for four to five minutes until crispy. Transfer them to a serving dish and garnish with coriander sprig. Serve hot with schezwan sauce. {{/usCountry}}

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