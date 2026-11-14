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Chef Ranveer Brar shares crispy veg lollipop recipe to enjoy in the evenings: See preparation

Updated on: Nov 14, 2026, 21:58:06 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Ranveer Brar's veg lollipop recipe can be made in just half an hour. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's veg lollipop recipe can be made in just half an hour. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
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Ranveer Brar's veg lollipop recipe is both delicious and easy to make, the perfect snack to try on winter evenings or serve at house parties.

When we think of lollipops as a starter, it is usually the chicken version that comes to mind. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has come up with a vegetarian alternative for the dish, which he shared on Instagram on November 13.

Also Read | Doctor shares indulgent and healthy chocolate and turmeric spiced latte recipe to help warm up in winter

The recipe needs a prep time of about 10 minutes and a cooking time of around 20 minutes. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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