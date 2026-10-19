Chef Ranveer Brar shares easy raw pumpkin halwa recipe: A dish that boosts immunity in changing weather

Dussehra is upon us, and so is the winter season. There is a demand for sweet dishes, as well as a nip in the air that makes mums worry about our health. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar took to Instagram on November 18 and shared one recipe that addresses both needs: raw pumpkin halwa.

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The recipe uses immunity-boosting ingredients like turmeric and ginger, and needs a prep time of about 10 to 15 minutes and a cooking time of another 40 to 45 minutes. The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings.

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for raw pumpkin halwa ⅓ cup ghee

3-4 cloves

1 green cardamom

1½ kg white pumpkin, grated

150 gm fresh turmeric root, grated

1 cup jaggery

A pinch of salt

½ tsp crushed black pepper

¼ tsp dried ginger powder

Sliced pistachios (for garnish) Method of preparation First, prepare the pumpkin. Peel the vegetable, cut it into quarters and scoop out the seeds. Then, grate it and keep aside for use. Next, peel the turmeric root. Grate it along with the pumpkin, and keep aside for later. Now, set a kadai on the flame. Add the ghee, and when it melts, add cloves, green cardamom, grated white pumpkin and grated turmeric root. Sauté the mixture for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring continuously. After the pumpkin has been completely cooked, add the jaggery to the kadai, stirring all the while. Now add salt, crushed black pepper, dried ginger powder and continue cooking until everything comes together or sauté for 10 to 12 minutes. Take the kadai off the heat and let it cool. Serve the pumpkin halwa in a bowl, garnished with sliced pistachios. Enjoy. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for raw pumpkin halwa ⅓ cup ghee

3-4 cloves

1 green cardamom

1½ kg white pumpkin, grated

150 gm fresh turmeric root, grated

1 cup jaggery

A pinch of salt

½ tsp crushed black pepper

¼ tsp dried ginger powder

Sliced pistachios (for garnish) Method of preparation First, prepare the pumpkin. Peel the vegetable, cut it into quarters and scoop out the seeds. Then, grate it and keep aside for use. Next, peel the turmeric root. Grate it along with the pumpkin, and keep aside for later. Now, set a kadai on the flame. Add the ghee, and when it melts, add cloves, green cardamom, grated white pumpkin and grated turmeric root. Sauté the mixture for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring continuously. After the pumpkin has been completely cooked, add the jaggery to the kadai, stirring all the while. Now add salt, crushed black pepper, dried ginger powder and continue cooking until everything comes together or sauté for 10 to 12 minutes. Take the kadai off the heat and let it cool. Serve the pumpkin halwa in a bowl, garnished with sliced pistachios. Enjoy. About Ranveer Brar {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.

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