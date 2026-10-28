Chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make delicious mushroom pizza without an oven: See preparation

Sometimes, the only thing that comes in the way of making pizza at home is access to an oven. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar decided to move the obstacle out of the way by sharing his recipe for tawa mushroom pizza. It takes just about an hour of prep time, and around another 15 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For tawa pizza dough
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup wheat flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- 3 tbsp curd
For topping
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 capsicums, sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 3-4 mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tomato, sliced
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tsp oregano
- 4-5 basil leaves
For sauce
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2-3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- ½ cup fresh tomato puree
- ½ tsp sugar
- ½ tsp vinegar
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
Other ingredient
- ⅓ cup mozzarella cheese, grated
Method of preparation
For pizza dough
- In a large mixing bowl, add all-purpose flour, wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, oil, salt, and curd; mix everything well.
- Add water as required and make a soft dough. Knead for about five to six minutes until the dough turns very soft but not sticky.
- Cover and set this aside for about an hour.
For topping
- Heat oil in a pan, add sliced onion, capsicum, mushroom, tomato, salt to taste, chilli flakes, oregano, toss the vegetables well, and keep it aside in a refrigerator.
For sauce
- In the same pan, heat oil, add chopped garlic and onion, and sauté until the onions are translucent.
- Add fresh tomato puree, sugar, vinegar, and salt to taste and mix well.
- Add oregano and chilli flakes; mix well, stir until most of the water has evaporated and keep it aside.
For making pizza
- Divide the dough into two or three parts. Dust the rolling board lightly and roll it slightly thicker than a chapati. Prick the dough all around with a fork.
- Now heat a flat pan, place the rolled dough on it and cook one side of it properly on a low flame.
- Turn it over to the other side, cook it over a low flame, and start by spreading a spoonful of tomato sauce all around the bread. Then grate the mozzarella cheese and spread it well.
- Spread the tossed veggies over the grated cheese and add a few basil leaves.
- Sprinkle some more cheese on top.
- Cover and cook on a low flame until the cheese begins to melt.
- Remove and drizzle some olive oil all around, slice the tawa pizza and serve hot.
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Ingredients
For tawa pizza dough
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup wheat flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- 3 tbsp curd
For topping
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 capsicums, sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 3-4 mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tomato, sliced
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tsp oregano
- 4-5 basil leaves
For sauce
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2-3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- ½ cup fresh tomato puree
- ½ tsp sugar
- ½ tsp vinegar
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
Other ingredient
- ⅓ cup mozzarella cheese, grated
Method of preparation
For pizza dough
- In a large mixing bowl, add all-purpose flour, wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, oil, salt, and curd; mix everything well.
- Add water as required and make a soft dough. Knead for about five to six minutes until the dough turns very soft but not sticky.
- Cover and set this aside for about an hour.
For topping
- Heat oil in a pan, add sliced onion, capsicum, mushroom, tomato, salt to taste, chilli flakes, oregano, toss the vegetables well, and keep it aside in a refrigerator.
For sauce
- In the same pan, heat oil, add chopped garlic and onion, and sauté until the onions are translucent.
- Add fresh tomato puree, sugar, vinegar, and salt to taste and mix well.
- Add oregano and chilli flakes; mix well, stir until most of the water has evaporated and keep it aside.
For making pizza
- Divide the dough into two or three parts. Dust the rolling board lightly and roll it slightly thicker than a chapati. Prick the dough all around with a fork.
- Now heat a flat pan, place the rolled dough on it and cook one side of it properly on a low flame.
- Turn it over to the other side, cook it over a low flame, and start by spreading a spoonful of tomato sauce all around the bread. Then grate the mozzarella cheese and spread it well.
- Spread the tossed veggies over the grated cheese and add a few basil leaves.
- Sprinkle some more cheese on top.
- Cover and cook on a low flame until the cheese begins to melt.
- Remove and drizzle some olive oil all around, slice the tawa pizza and serve hot.
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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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