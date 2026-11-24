For those with a sweet tooth in the subcontinent, malai cham cham needs no introduction. It is a bestseller in sweet shops, with the gooey goodness of the cham cham being balanced by the more subtle flavours of the malai.
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Taking to Instagram on November 22, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared a recipe that can help us make the sweet at home in just half an hour. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For sugar syrup
- 1 ltr water
- 500 gms sugar
- 2 green cardamoms
For rasmalai mixture
- 700 ml milk
- A pinch of cardamom powder
- 110 gms powdered sugar
- 2-3 tbsp saffron water
- 4+4 bread slices (trimmed edges and quartered)
- 450 gms milk powder
For cham cham mixture
- 600 gms paneer, crumbled
- ¼ cup refined flour
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- 2-3 tbsp refined flour
- 2 tbsp semolina powder
For assembling
- Prepared cham cham
- Prepared rasmalai mixture
- Soaked rasmalai bread
- Tutti frutti
- Almonds, sliced
- Silver vark
- Pistachios, sliced
- Candied cherries, cut in half
- Fresh rose petals
Method of preparation
For sugar syrup
- In a saucepan, add water, sugar, green cardamom and give it a good mix.
- Let it simmer for 10 to 12 minutes on medium flame.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For rasmalai mixture
- In another saucepan, add milk, a pinch of cardamom powder and give it a quick boil.
- Add powdered sugar, saffron water and give it a good mix.
- Add bread slices and cook for two to three minutes, until the bread absorbs the milk.
- Transfer the bread to a tray and keep it aside for further use.
- Add milk powder to the milk and mix it well.
- Add some more bread pieces and mix it well.
- Transfer the mixture to a bowl and grind it into a smooth paste with the help of a blender.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For cham cham
- In a parat or bowl, add paneer and mash it well until it's smooth in texture.
- Add refined flour, baking soda and give it a good mix.
- Add more refined flour and semolina powder, if needed for binding, and knead it into a smooth dough.
- Divide the mixture into small lemon-sized balls and give it a desired shape.
- Transfer the cham cham balls in sugar syrup and cook it for 10 to 12 minutes until it's cooked well.
- Transfer it to a tray, pour the prepared sugar syrup over the cham cham and keep it in the fridge to chill for a while.
For assembling
- Take cham cham, slit it in half and make a sandwich, layering with prepared rasmalai mixture and soaked rasmalai bread. Pipe some more rasmalai mixture on top.
- Garnish it with tutti frutti, almond slivers, silver vark, sliced pistachios, candied cherries and fresh rose petals.
Ingredients
For sugar syrup
- 1 ltr water
- 500 gms sugar
- 2 green cardamoms
For rasmalai mixture
- 700 ml milk
- A pinch of cardamom powder
- 110 gms powdered sugar
- 2-3 tbsp saffron water
- 4+4 bread slices (trimmed edges and quartered)
- 450 gms milk powder
For cham cham mixture
- 600 gms paneer, crumbled
- ¼ cup refined flour
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- 2-3 tbsp refined flour
- 2 tbsp semolina powder
For assembling
- Prepared cham cham
- Prepared rasmalai mixture
- Soaked rasmalai bread
- Tutti frutti
- Almonds, sliced
- Silver vark
- Pistachios, sliced
- Candied cherries, cut in half
- Fresh rose petals
Method of preparation
For sugar syrup
- In a saucepan, add water, sugar, green cardamom and give it a good mix.
- Let it simmer for 10 to 12 minutes on medium flame.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For rasmalai mixture
- In another saucepan, add milk, a pinch of cardamom powder and give it a quick boil.
- Add powdered sugar, saffron water and give it a good mix.
- Add bread slices and cook for two to three minutes, until the bread absorbs the milk.
- Transfer the bread to a tray and keep it aside for further use.
- Add milk powder to the milk and mix it well.
- Add some more bread pieces and mix it well.
- Transfer the mixture to a bowl and grind it into a smooth paste with the help of a blender.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For cham cham
- In a parat or bowl, add paneer and mash it well until it's smooth in texture.
- Add refined flour, baking soda and give it a good mix.
- Add more refined flour and semolina powder, if needed for binding, and knead it into a smooth dough.
- Divide the mixture into small lemon-sized balls and give it a desired shape.
- Transfer the cham cham balls in sugar syrup and cook it for 10 to 12 minutes until it's cooked well.
- Transfer it to a tray, pour the prepared sugar syrup over the cham cham and keep it in the fridge to chill for a while.
For assembling
- Take cham cham, slit it in half and make a sandwich, layering with prepared rasmalai mixture and soaked rasmalai bread. Pipe some more rasmalai mixture on top.
- Garnish it with tutti frutti, almond slivers, silver vark, sliced pistachios, candied cherries and fresh rose petals.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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