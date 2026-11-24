For those with a sweet tooth in the subcontinent, malai cham cham needs no introduction. It is a bestseller in sweet shops, with the gooey goodness of the cham cham being balanced by the more subtle flavours of the malai.

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Taking to Instagram on November 22, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared a recipe that can help us make the sweet at home in just half an hour. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For sugar syrup 1 ltr water

500 gms sugar

2 green cardamoms For rasmalai mixture 700 ml milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

110 gms powdered sugar

2-3 tbsp saffron water

4+4 bread slices (trimmed edges and quartered)

450 gms milk powder For cham cham mixture 600 gms paneer, crumbled

¼ cup refined flour

¼ tsp baking soda

2-3 tbsp refined flour

2 tbsp semolina powder For assembling Prepared cham cham

Prepared rasmalai mixture

Soaked rasmalai bread

Tutti frutti

Almonds, sliced

Silver vark

Pistachios, sliced

Candied cherries, cut in half

Fresh rose petals Method of preparation For sugar syrup In a saucepan, add water, sugar, green cardamom and give it a good mix. Let it simmer for 10 to 12 minutes on medium flame. Keep it aside for further use. For rasmalai mixture In another saucepan, add milk, a pinch of cardamom powder and give it a quick boil. Add powdered sugar, saffron water and give it a good mix. Add bread slices and cook for two to three minutes, until the bread absorbs the milk. Transfer the bread to a tray and keep it aside for further use. Add milk powder to the milk and mix it well. Add some more bread pieces and mix it well. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and grind it into a smooth paste with the help of a blender. Keep it aside for further use. For cham cham In a parat or bowl, add paneer and mash it well until it's smooth in texture. Add refined flour, baking soda and give it a good mix. Add more refined flour and semolina powder, if needed for binding, and knead it into a smooth dough. Divide the mixture into small lemon-sized balls and give it a desired shape. Transfer the cham cham balls in sugar syrup and cook it for 10 to 12 minutes until it's cooked well. Transfer it to a tray, pour the prepared sugar syrup over the cham cham and keep it in the fridge to chill for a while. For assembling Take cham cham, slit it in half and make a sandwich, layering with prepared rasmalai mixture and soaked rasmalai bread. Pipe some more rasmalai mixture on top. Garnish it with tutti frutti, almond slivers, silver vark, sliced pistachios, candied cherries and fresh rose petals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For sugar syrup 1 ltr water

500 gms sugar

2 green cardamoms For rasmalai mixture 700 ml milk

A pinch of cardamom powder

110 gms powdered sugar

2-3 tbsp saffron water

4+4 bread slices (trimmed edges and quartered)

450 gms milk powder For cham cham mixture 600 gms paneer, crumbled

¼ cup refined flour

¼ tsp baking soda

2-3 tbsp refined flour

2 tbsp semolina powder For assembling Prepared cham cham

Prepared rasmalai mixture

Soaked rasmalai bread

Tutti frutti

Almonds, sliced

Silver vark

Pistachios, sliced

Candied cherries, cut in half

Fresh rose petals Method of preparation For sugar syrup In a saucepan, add water, sugar, green cardamom and give it a good mix. Let it simmer for 10 to 12 minutes on medium flame. Keep it aside for further use. For rasmalai mixture In another saucepan, add milk, a pinch of cardamom powder and give it a quick boil. Add powdered sugar, saffron water and give it a good mix. Add bread slices and cook for two to three minutes, until the bread absorbs the milk. Transfer the bread to a tray and keep it aside for further use. Add milk powder to the milk and mix it well. Add some more bread pieces and mix it well. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and grind it into a smooth paste with the help of a blender. Keep it aside for further use. For cham cham In a parat or bowl, add paneer and mash it well until it's smooth in texture. Add refined flour, baking soda and give it a good mix. Add more refined flour and semolina powder, if needed for binding, and knead it into a smooth dough. Divide the mixture into small lemon-sized balls and give it a desired shape. Transfer the cham cham balls in sugar syrup and cook it for 10 to 12 minutes until it's cooked well. Transfer it to a tray, pour the prepared sugar syrup over the cham cham and keep it in the fridge to chill for a while. For assembling Take cham cham, slit it in half and make a sandwich, layering with prepared rasmalai mixture and soaked rasmalai bread. Pipe some more rasmalai mixture on top. Garnish it with tutti frutti, almond slivers, silver vark, sliced pistachios, candied cherries and fresh rose petals. {{/usCountry}}

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