Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to prepare tiffin in a hurry with his instant corn dhokla recipe: See step-by-step preparation

While preparing tiffin for school or work, we are often in a hurry and look for recipes that require fewer ingredients and take even less time to prepare. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s instant corn dhokla recipe is just that.

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The chef gives his own twist to the classic Gujarati dish by switching the base ingredient to semolina and introducing sweet corn kernels to the mix. The recipe requires a cooking time of approximately 20 to 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For semolina mixture 2 green chillies (chopped)

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

1 inch ginger (peeled and grated)

Soaked semolina

Salt to taste

2 cups sweet corn kernels

Little water

½ tbsp oil

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp oil For soaking semolina 2 cups semolina

1 cup water

1 cup curd (beaten) For tadka 2 tbsp oil

½ tsp small mustard seeds

½ tbsp white sesame seeds

2 sprig curry leaves

¼ inch ginger (peeled and chopped)

1 cup sweet corn kernels

Salt to taste

1 tsp sugar

1-2 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)

1 tsp lemon juice For dhokla ½ tsp ghee for greasing For garnish Prepared tadka

Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge Method of preparation For soaking semolina In a bowl, add semolina, water and curd. Give it a good mix, cover it with the lid and soak for at least 1-2 hours (overnight works best). Keep it aside for further use. For tadka In a pan, add oil. Once the oil is hot, add small mustard seeds, white sesame seeds, curry leaves, ginger, sweet corn kernels, salt to taste, sugar and crushed black peppercorns. Toss on high flame. Add lemon juice. Give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. For instant corn dhokla In a bowl, add green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, salt to taste, ginger, soaked semolina mixture, sweet corn kernels, a little water and oil. Give it a good mix. Add baking soda and oil. Mix it well. Pour the batter into the greased tray, place it in the steamer and steam for 10 to 12 minutes or until cooked. Demold the dhokla and cut it into the desired shape. Transfer it into the serving platter, garnish it with prepared tadka, coriander sprig and lemon wedge. Serve hot with the chutney of your choice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For semolina mixture 2 green chillies (chopped)

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

Salt to taste

1 inch ginger (peeled and grated)

Soaked semolina

Salt to taste

2 cups sweet corn kernels

Little water

½ tbsp oil

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp oil For soaking semolina 2 cups semolina

1 cup water

1 cup curd (beaten) For tadka 2 tbsp oil

½ tsp small mustard seeds

½ tbsp white sesame seeds

2 sprig curry leaves

¼ inch ginger (peeled and chopped)

1 cup sweet corn kernels

Salt to taste

1 tsp sugar

1-2 tsp black peppercorns (crushed)

1 tsp lemon juice For dhokla ½ tsp ghee for greasing For garnish Prepared tadka

Coriander sprig

Lemon wedge Method of preparation For soaking semolina In a bowl, add semolina, water and curd. Give it a good mix, cover it with the lid and soak for at least 1-2 hours (overnight works best). Keep it aside for further use. For tadka In a pan, add oil. Once the oil is hot, add small mustard seeds, white sesame seeds, curry leaves, ginger, sweet corn kernels, salt to taste, sugar and crushed black peppercorns. Toss on high flame. Add lemon juice. Give it a good mix. Keep it aside for further use. For instant corn dhokla In a bowl, add green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, salt to taste, ginger, soaked semolina mixture, sweet corn kernels, a little water and oil. Give it a good mix. Add baking soda and oil. Mix it well. Pour the batter into the greased tray, place it in the steamer and steam for 10 to 12 minutes or until cooked. Demold the dhokla and cut it into the desired shape. Transfer it into the serving platter, garnish it with prepared tadka, coriander sprig and lemon wedge. Serve hot with the chutney of your choice. {{/usCountry}}

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