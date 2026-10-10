Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi recipe: A step-by-step guide to making the creamy, rich Indian dessert with simple ingredients at home

Craving something sweet? Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi is a classic Indian dessert that’s perfect for beating sweet cravings. Shared in a YouTube video on March 17, 2018, his recipe offers an easy way to make this creamy frozen treat at home.

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Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s 4-ingredient chocolate mousse is the perfect quick dessert for sweet cravings; see recipe

Ingredients

1 litre full-fat milk

A large pinch of saffron (kesar)

2 tablespoons coarsely crushed pistachios

4–5 green cardamoms

1½ tablespoons roughly chopped cashew nuts

2 tablespoons roughly chopped almonds

1½ tablespoons cashew nut paste

2–3 tablespoons condensed milk

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Method

{{^usCountry}} 1. Crush the green cardamoms coarsely using a mortar and pestle. Keep them aside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Crush the green cardamoms coarsely using a mortar and pestle. Keep them aside. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Pour the full-fat milk into a deep, non-stick pan and bring it to a boil. Add the crushed cardamoms, stir well and simmer until the milk reduces to half its original quantity.

3. Remove the cardamoms from the reduced milk. Add the crushed pistachios, saffron, chopped cashews, almonds, cashew nut paste and condensed milk. Mix well and cook for another 5–6 minutes, allowing the flavours to combine.

4. Pour the prepared mixture into individual kulfi moulds and refrigerate until semi-set. Insert ice cream sticks into the moulds, then freeze until the kulfi is completely set.

5. Carefully remove the frozen kulfi from the moulds and serve immediately. You can garnish it with extra crushed pistachios or almond slivers, if desired.

Tips for making creamy kesar pista kulfi

Use full-fat milk: This helps give the kulfi its rich, creamy consistency.

This helps give the kulfi its rich, creamy consistency. Reduce the milk patiently: Simmering it until it halves in quantity concentrates the flavour and creates a thicker base.

Simmering it until it halves in quantity concentrates the flavour and creates a thicker base. Balance the flavours: Saffron and cardamom add fragrance, while the nuts provide texture and richness.

Saffron and cardamom add fragrance, while the nuts provide texture and richness. Freeze until fully set: Allow enough time in the freezer so the kulfi holds its shape when demoulded.

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With its combination of aromatic saffron, fragrant cardamom and crunchy nuts, Sanjeev Kapoor’s kesar pista kulfi is a classic Indian dessert to prepare ahead and enjoy chilled.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. One of the OG chefs who became a television sensation, Sanjeev Kapoor’s journey to become a household name began with the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.