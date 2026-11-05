Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious and creamy prawn pasta recipe: See step-by-step preparation

There are some days when we all look forward to a special dinner, and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared how to prepare one at home with his creamy prawn pasta recipe.

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The recipe uses spaghetti, which is tossed in garlic, cream and parmesan cheese along with sautéed prawns to give the dish its rich taste. It needs approximately 20 minutes of prep time, and about another 15 minutes to cook.

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for creamy prawn pasta ¾ cup fresh cream

15-20 medium prawns, peeled, cleaned and deveined

200 grams spaghetti, boiled and drained

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1½ tablespoons finely chopped garlic

½ cup assorted baby tomatoes (red, yellow and green)

30 grams parmesan cheese block + for garnish

6-8 fresh basil leaves

Fresh basil sprig for garnish Method of preparation Heat one and a half tablespoons of butter and olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add prawns and mix well. Add salt and crushed black peppercorns, mix and sauté on high heat for two minutes. Transfer to a plate. Place the pan back on the heat, add the remaining butter and let it melt. Add garlic and mix well. Cook till it turns golden brown. Add assorted baby tomatoes, salt and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Add fresh cream and grate parmesan cheese into the pan and mix well. Add boiled spaghetti and toss till well combined. Add the prawns, tear the basil leaves and add them to the pan and mix gently. Transfer into a serving bowl, grate some parmesan cheese on top, garnish with basil sprigs and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for creamy prawn pasta ¾ cup fresh cream

15-20 medium prawns, peeled, cleaned and deveined

200 grams spaghetti, boiled and drained

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1½ tablespoons finely chopped garlic

½ cup assorted baby tomatoes (red, yellow and green)

30 grams parmesan cheese block + for garnish

6-8 fresh basil leaves

Fresh basil sprig for garnish Method of preparation Heat one and a half tablespoons of butter and olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add prawns and mix well. Add salt and crushed black peppercorns, mix and sauté on high heat for two minutes. Transfer to a plate. Place the pan back on the heat, add the remaining butter and let it melt. Add garlic and mix well. Cook till it turns golden brown. Add assorted baby tomatoes, salt and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Add fresh cream and grate parmesan cheese into the pan and mix well. Add boiled spaghetti and toss till well combined. Add the prawns, tear the basil leaves and add them to the pan and mix gently. Transfer into a serving bowl, grate some parmesan cheese on top, garnish with basil sprigs and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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