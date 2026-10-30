Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares fluffy and delicious pumpkin muffin recipe to try on Halloween

It is Halloween tomorrow, and the day cannot be imagined without a menu that has pumpkins as the star ingredient, even for dessert. While confectioners are ready with assorted pumpkin treats, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared a recipe on his blog that will help those who are preparing treats at home get ready: his fluffy pumpkin muffins.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Food stylist shares two simple snack recipes to make Halloween party prep easier: Step-by-step guide

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Pumpkin puree enhances the texture of these fluffy and delicious muffins. Coffee liqueur, cinnamon powder and nutmeg powder add their own special flavour,” wrote the chef while describing the dish.

The recipe requires a prep time of approximately 25 minutes and a cooking time of about 20 minutes. The detailed steps to make the muffins are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for pumpkin muffins 1½ cups pumpkin puree

2 cups refined flour

2 tablespoons coffee liqueur

1 cup butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

¼ teaspoon nutmeg (jaiphal) powder

½ teaspoon grated ginger

2 tablespoons milk

For dusting, icing sugar Method of preparation Preheat the oven to 180°C. Pour coffee liqueur into a bowl, add butter and powdered sugar and beat with an electric beater till light. Add eggs to the bowl and beat well again. Add pumpkin puree and beat again. Add flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder and ginger and beat till you get a lump-free batter. Add milk and mix well. Transfer the batter into a piping bag fitted with a nozzle. Pipe the batter into cupcake moulds until they are three-quarters full. Place the moulds in the preheated oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the muffins from the oven, cool and demould. Place them on a serving platter, dust icing sugar on top and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for pumpkin muffins 1½ cups pumpkin puree

2 cups refined flour

2 tablespoons coffee liqueur

1 cup butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon powder

¼ teaspoon nutmeg (jaiphal) powder

½ teaspoon grated ginger

2 tablespoons milk

For dusting, icing sugar Method of preparation Preheat the oven to 180°C. Pour coffee liqueur into a bowl, add butter and powdered sugar and beat with an electric beater till light. Add eggs to the bowl and beat well again. Add pumpkin puree and beat again. Add flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder and ginger and beat till you get a lump-free batter. Add milk and mix well. Transfer the batter into a piping bag fitted with a nozzle. Pipe the batter into cupcake moulds until they are three-quarters full. Place the moulds in the preheated oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the muffins from the oven, cool and demould. Place them on a serving platter, dust icing sugar on top and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.