Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares quick chicken wonton soup recipe that can be prepared in just 30 minutes

With the winter chill settling in, a warm, comforting bowl of chicken wonton soup is the perfect answer to our evening cravings. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared how to make it at home in just half an hour with his easy wonton soup recipe.

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The chef shared the recipe on his blog, where he noted that it takes around 20 minutes to prep the dish and around 10 minutes to cook. The recipe also uses ready-made wonton sheets, which speeds up the process. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for quick wonton soup For wontons 300 grams chicken mince (keema)

8-10 wonton sheets

2 spring onion bulbs, finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

½ inch grated ginger

1 tablespoon finely chopped celery

2 tablespoons finely chopped spring onion greens

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons red chilli sauce

1 teaspoon Tabasco

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste For soup 1 tablespoon blended sesame oil

8-10 button mushrooms, sliced

6 cups chicken stock

1 tablespoon fried garlic + for garnish

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

¼ cup finely chopped spring onion greens + to garnish

Toasted white sesame seeds for garnish Method of preparation Take chicken mince in a large bowl, add spring onion bulbs, garlic, ginger, celery, spring onion greens, soy sauce, red chilli sauce, Tabasco, salt, and crushed black peppercorns and mix till well combined. To make the wontons, place a small portion of the chicken mixture in the middle of each wonton sheet, apply some water on the edges and shape it into a wonton. Heat blended sesame oil in a wok. Add button mushrooms and sauté on high heat for two to three minutes. Add chicken stock, fried garlic, salt and crushed black peppercorns; mix well and cook till the mixture comes to a boil. Slide in the wontons and cook for five to six minutes. Add spring onion greens and mix; cook till the mixture comes to a boil. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with fried garlic, toasted white sesame seeds and spring onion greens. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for quick wonton soup For wontons 300 grams chicken mince (keema)

8-10 wonton sheets

2 spring onion bulbs, finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

½ inch grated ginger

1 tablespoon finely chopped celery

2 tablespoons finely chopped spring onion greens

1 teaspoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons red chilli sauce

1 teaspoon Tabasco

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste For soup 1 tablespoon blended sesame oil

8-10 button mushrooms, sliced

6 cups chicken stock

1 tablespoon fried garlic + for garnish

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

¼ cup finely chopped spring onion greens + to garnish

Toasted white sesame seeds for garnish Method of preparation Take chicken mince in a large bowl, add spring onion bulbs, garlic, ginger, celery, spring onion greens, soy sauce, red chilli sauce, Tabasco, salt, and crushed black peppercorns and mix till well combined. To make the wontons, place a small portion of the chicken mixture in the middle of each wonton sheet, apply some water on the edges and shape it into a wonton. Heat blended sesame oil in a wok. Add button mushrooms and sauté on high heat for two to three minutes. Add chicken stock, fried garlic, salt and crushed black peppercorns; mix well and cook till the mixture comes to a boil. Slide in the wontons and cook for five to six minutes. Add spring onion greens and mix; cook till the mixture comes to a boil. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with fried garlic, toasted white sesame seeds and spring onion greens. Serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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