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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares quick chicken wonton soup recipe that can be prepared in just 30 minutes

Updated on: Oct 29, 2026, 21:33:07 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Sanjeev Kapoor's quick wonton soup recipe uses ready-made wonton sheets. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
Sanjeev Kapoor's quick wonton soup recipe uses ready-made wonton sheets. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
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A warm bowl of chicken wonton soup is a comforting indulgence on winter evenings. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a recipe to make it in minutes at home.

With the winter chill settling in, a warm, comforting bowl of chicken wonton soup is the perfect answer to our evening cravings. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared how to make it at home in just half an hour with his easy wonton soup recipe.

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make delicious mushroom pizza without an oven: See preparation

The chef shared the recipe on his blog, where he noted that it takes around 20 minutes to prep the dish and around 10 minutes to cook. The recipe also uses ready-made wonton sheets, which speeds up the process. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

sanjeev kapoorcelebrity chefrecipefood recipes
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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