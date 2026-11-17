Coming up with great appetisers is easier said than done. It has to be something that people can enjoy in between conversations, something that is innovative and tasty yet can be easily handled by a person who is absent-minded.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Get ready for winter festivities with chef Kunal Kapur’s minced chicken pie recipe: See preparation

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared just the recipe on his blog for the occasion: fish pakodas. “Boneless fish pieces marinated in ginger-garlic paste and lemon juice, dipped in a gram flour batter and deep-fried till crisp and golden,” is how he describes the dish.

The recipe needs a prep time of around 20 minutes and a cooking time of another 15 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Ingredients for fish pakoda

200 grams boneless fish fillets, cut into 2-inch pieces

½ teaspoon red chilli powder + to sprinkle

¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

½ lemon

Salt to taste

Oil for deep-frying

Cornflour as required

¾ cup gram flour batter

Chaat masala to sprinkle

Green chutney to serve

For gram flour batter

3 cups gram flour

½ cup rice flour

½ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1½ cups water

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Food blogger shares recipe for creamy roasted bell pepper dip with sautéed vegetables: Simple and delicious way to add protein and fibre to meals Method of preparation First, take red chilli powder in a bowl, add turmeric powder and ginger-garlic paste. Squeeze lemon juice, add salt and mix well. Add fish pieces to the bowl and rub the marinade over them so that all the pieces are well coated. Set aside for 10 minutes. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Roll each fish piece in cornflour, dip in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Take the pakodas out of the oil and drain on absorbent paper. Arrange them on a serving plate, sprinkle chaat masala and red chilli powder and serve hot with green chutney. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Food blogger shares recipe for creamy roasted bell pepper dip with sautéed vegetables: Simple and delicious way to add protein and fibre to meals Method of preparation First, take red chilli powder in a bowl, add turmeric powder and ginger-garlic paste. Squeeze lemon juice, add salt and mix well. Add fish pieces to the bowl and rub the marinade over them so that all the pieces are well coated. Set aside for 10 minutes. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Roll each fish piece in cornflour, dip in gram flour batter, slide into hot oil and deep-fry till golden brown and crisp. Take the pakodas out of the oil and drain on absorbent paper. Arrange them on a serving plate, sprinkle chaat masala and red chilli powder and serve hot with green chutney. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.