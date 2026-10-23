Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shows how to elevate a classic Italian comfort dish with his carrot and saffron risotto recipe

If you want to take a break from the desi feasts and are looking for some comforting continental food to try, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s carrot and saffron risotto recipe is the dish to make at home. Nothing overpowering for the senses; just the sweetness of the carrots and the richness of the saffron make it a dish that one can indulge in at any time.

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The recipe requires prep time of around 20 minutes and a cooking time of approximately half an hour. The quantities of ingredients listed below serve four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for carrot and saffron risotto ½ cup boiled carrot puree

Blanched carrot slices for garnish

A generous pinch of saffron (kesar)

1 cup arborio rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

3 cups vegetable stock

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

30 grams Parmesan cheese block + for garnish

1½ tablespoons fresh cream

Microgreens for garnish Method of preparation Heat olive oil in a pan, add arborio rice and two tablespoons butter, mix and sauté for two to three minutes. Add onion and garlic, mix and sauté till onion turns translucent. Add a cup of vegetable stock, mix and cook for another two to three minutes. Add two cups of vegetable stock, mix and cook for another six to eight minutes. Add saffron and mix well. Add boiled carrot puree, mix well and cook for one more minute. Add salt and black pepper powder. Separate the leaves from the thyme sprigs, add to the pan, mix well and cook for another minute. Grate parmesan cheese into the pan. Add two tablespoons of butter and fresh cream and mix well. Transfer to a serving plate and arrange blanched carrot slices on top. Grate some parmesan cheese, garnish with microgreens and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for carrot and saffron risotto ½ cup boiled carrot puree

Blanched carrot slices for garnish

A generous pinch of saffron (kesar)

1 cup arborio rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

3 cups vegetable stock

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

30 grams Parmesan cheese block + for garnish

1½ tablespoons fresh cream

Microgreens for garnish Method of preparation Heat olive oil in a pan, add arborio rice and two tablespoons butter, mix and sauté for two to three minutes. Add onion and garlic, mix and sauté till onion turns translucent. Add a cup of vegetable stock, mix and cook for another two to three minutes. Add two cups of vegetable stock, mix and cook for another six to eight minutes. Add saffron and mix well. Add boiled carrot puree, mix well and cook for one more minute. Add salt and black pepper powder. Separate the leaves from the thyme sprigs, add to the pan, mix well and cook for another minute. Grate parmesan cheese into the pan. Add two tablespoons of butter and fresh cream and mix well. Transfer to a serving plate and arrange blanched carrot slices on top. Grate some parmesan cheese, garnish with microgreens and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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