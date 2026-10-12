Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sweet potato makhana kheer recipe is the Navratri dessert you need to try

If you are observing Navratri fasts or are simply busy with festive preparations, let’s be honest: traditional festival sweets can sometimes get a little repetitive. The quest for a dessert that adheres to vrat (fasting) guidelines yet feels indulgent and decadent can leave one searching for fresh inspiration. Also read | Navratri 2026: How to make Chef Kunal Kapur’s refreshing papaya smoothie for vrat

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Enter chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who on October 11 shared a refreshing festive recipe on his Instagram account that is bound to transform your dessert menu. This special makhana kheer brings together the crisp bite of roasted puffed lotus seeds, the rich nuttiness of fried cashews and almonds, and the natural, earthy sweetness of fresh sweet potato. Simmered gently with whole milk and aromatic cardamom, it produces a dessert that is rich, and comforting.

Whether you need a quick sweet dish to break your day-long fast or simply want a cosy, elevated bowl of creamy goodness for your festive celebrations, this chef Sanjeev Kapoor recipe checks every single box. Also read | Navratri 2026 special: Try Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s refreshing Hariyali Chaas recipe for a flavourful festive drink

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{{^usCountry}} Here is everything you need to know to replicate this dessert in your own kitchen: Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is everything you need to know to replicate this dessert in your own kitchen: Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

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¾ cup puffed lotus seeds (makhana)

1 large sweet potato (shakarkand), peeled and thickly grated

2 tbsps pure ghee

2 tbsps finely chopped cashew nuts

2 tbsps finely chopped almonds

3 cups fresh milk

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

½ cup sugar

Garnish: fresh slivered almonds

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Step-by-step method

1. Place a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai over medium heat and warm the pure ghee. Add the puffed lotus seeds and sauté them continuously until they turn beautifully crisp and golden brown. Carefully transfer the toasted makhana onto a clean plate and set aside.

2. In the same pan using the remaining warm ghee, toss in the chopped cashew nuts and chopped almonds. Sauté on medium heat until they achieve a rich, golden color and emit a fragrant, toasted aroma. Drain the nuts thoroughly and set them aside.

3. Add the freshly grated sweet potato directly into the kadai and sauté for roughly 5 to 6 minutes. Pour in the milk, cover the pan securely with a lid, and let the mixture simmer on medium-low heat for 8 to 10 minutes until the sweet potato becomes tender.

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4. While the sweet potato cooks down in the milk, place the previously roasted makhana into a mortar. Use a pestle to crush them into a coarse, textured powder, keeping a few small chunks intact for texture.

5. Stir the coarsely crushed makhana, fried cashews, fried almonds, fragrant green cardamom powder, and sugar directly into the bubbling sweet potato mixture. Continue to cook, stirring gently, until the sugar dissolves completely and the kheer thickens to a rich, velvety consistency.

6. Ladle the warm, creamy kheer into individual brass or glass serving bowls, top generously with fresh slivered almonds, and serve while delightfully warm.

Make sure to bookmark and save this versatile recipe for your upcoming festive gatherings or late-night dessert cravings.