Covid’s positive tales: Denizens send cakes to thank friends, laud frontline workers

For cake is a slice of happiness, literally and figuratively, especially in this grim period. And nothing better than sharing a slice of goodness to express gratitude to those who stand by you in such times of need. That’s what people in Delhi-NCR have taken to, after recovering from Covid. “A lot of people are gifting ‘Thank You’ cakes, to friends and families that helped them in their quarantine period. Once they recover, they send a cake to those who have stood by them, with a thank you note. I’m presently delivering such Thank You cakes to seven families! Three of them have opted for a hamper along with a basket of breads and goodies,” says Anubha Patankar, a Gurugram-based baker.

Cakes that celebrate the efforts of frontline warriors, especially doctors, have gained popularity of late.

Not just to say thank you, but also to applaud and celebrate the efforts of Covid-19 frontline warriors, such cakes seem to have gained popularity of late. Ragini Saxena, a Delhi-based baker, says, “People want to keep themselves in a positive frame of mind, and also extend hope to others, that is why the demand of such cakes has risen. I recently made a chocolate truffle cake with blueberry filling, for a doctor who is on Covid duty. His mother had ordered it for him as she hadn’t seen him for a long time, and wanted to thank him for doing such a wonderful job. The cake that I baked had edible stethoscope, medicines, injections and was themed on a doctors’ coat.”

Ila Prakash, another baker from Gurugram, says the trend is only going to increase in the coming months. And mango, pineapple, chocolate, and ice creams cakes seem to become top favourites in this season. “Fruit cakes are colourful and bring cheer. For the Thank You cakes, the number of orders will only increase as more and more people recover and come out of quarantine as Covid survivors. I’m sure we’ll come out of this crisis, and cakes are going to be a means to celebrate life, which will certainly win the battle against Covid.”

Patankar adds, “People are struggling and having a tough time. They are trying to make things normal for their little ones and ordering designer cakes for their kids at home. A mother’s sister was in an ICU, and it was her son’s birthday and the son used to ask ‘Mummy atleast you’d order a cake for me’. So he did. A kid’s father expired due to Covid and they didn’t want the child to feel anything is different, so they ordered a cake for the lil ones birthday.

Not just ‘Thank You’ cakes. There’s also, ‘Take Care’ and ‘Get Well Soon’ cakes after the taste buds are resumed, by those who had been in quarantine. “People get to ordering these when their kids refuse to eat anything else,” informs a Gurugram-based baker Divya Sreeji.

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

