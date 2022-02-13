Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
recipe

Delish drinks for Valentine’s Day

Whether it is strawberry daiquiri or a lemon drop, Valentine's Day is the day to go all out with your loved one. Whether it’s orange, cherry or cranberry juice, or deliciously sweet pineapple, there are so many ways to make your drink that is bound to impress your lover and make him/her sing songs in your praise.
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 09:09 PM IST
BySwatI Chaturvedi

Many of them are just five ingredients or less — including garnish — or they use common ingredients that you probably already have in your liquor cabinet. Get on it as it’s the day to celebrate love.

APERITIVO ESPRESSO

A delightful mid-day aperitif! Co ee and vodka meet tonic water and orange zest to give it the freshness necessary to brighten up any afternoon.

Ingredients

1 partGREY GOOSE® Vodka

1 partUnsweetened Co ee

+Tonic Water

+Orange Zest

Method

Build in wine glass in this order: GREY GOOSE® Vodka, co ee, tonic water, orange zest.

GREY GOOSE OLD FASHIONED
As one of the oldest cocktails in the world. It’s easy to see why it has stood the test of time. Now try it with a simple GREY GOOSE® Vodka twist instead of whiskey.

Ingredients

50 mlGREY GOOSE® Vodka

2 tspDemerara Brown Sugar

+Dash Of Hot Water

+Dash Of Angostura® Aromatic Bitters

+Orange Zest

Method

Add the sugar and water to a rocks glass, then stir to dissolve.

Add orange zest.

Slowly trickle in GREY GOOSE and cubed ice, piece by piece, stirring throughout.

Top with cubed ice to serve.

