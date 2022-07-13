Diabetes-friendly dinner recipes for every season

Living with diabetes is all about making healthy food choices and eating mindfully. It's not that complicated once you strike the perfect balance between taste and nutrition. Avoiding high GI foods that could cause spike in your blood sugar levels and embracing complex carbs like whole grains and vegetables such as raw carrots, kidney beans, chickpeas, lentils among others can do the trick. It is important to not fall for processed and fried foods like biscuits, namkeen, cake and ready to eat stuff. Controlling the portion of the meals can also make sure you do not experience spike in glucose levels. (Also read: Diabetes: Ayurveda expert on easy tips to control blood sugar in just 15 days)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dinners need not be as elaborate as lunch menus but they should also not be bland in taste. You can make use of a variety of vegetables, spices and lemon. Healthy cooking methods must be used like roasting, grilling, stir-frying, boiling, steaming instead of deep frying.

Here are some evergreen dinner recipes for diabetics that are as delicious as they are healthy.

Lemon Rosemary Coconut Oil Roasted Vegetables

Lemon Rosemary Coconut Oil Roasted Vegetables

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

• 2 cups trimmed carrots

• 1 cup Brussels sprouts, halved

• 1 cup green beans, trimmed

• 1 cup broccoli florets

• About 4 tbsp coconut oil, divided; melted or softened

• 2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

• Juice of half a lemon

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

• Preheat oven, line a baking sheet with a Silpat non-stick baking mat, parchment, or spray with cooking spray.

• Place vegetables on tray (choice of vegetables is mix-and-match and amounts approximate; use what you have on hand or prefer).

• Drizzle with 2 tbsp melted coconut oil or if solid, sprinkle small pea-sized pieces haphazardly over the vegetables and toss vegetables to coat.

• Sprinkle with rosemary, salt, pepper, or any additional herbs and spices desired.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Squeeze the juice from the lemon over the vegetables, and bake for about 25 minutes, flipping them over midway through cooking.

• Add 1 to 2 additional tablespoons coconut oil, or as necessary, if they look dry when flipping.

Tomato and Vegetable White Bean Soup

Tomato and Vegetable White Bean Soup

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 1 large white or yellow onion (diced)

• 3 cloves garlic (minced)

• 1 cup carrots (sliced)

• 1/2 tsp each sea salt and black pepper (plus more to taste)

• 1 tsp dried basil, oregano and garlic powder

• 1-pound red potatoes (quartered)

• 2 medium yellow squash or zucchini (sliced)

• 2 cans fire-roasted tomatoes

• 1 ounce can tomato sauce

• 5 cups veggie stock

• 1 ounce can white beans (rinsed and drained)

• 3 cups kale (or other sturdy green/chopped)

Instructions:

• Heat a large pot over medium heat and prep veggies.

• Add oil, then onion, garlic, carrot and stir. Season with salt, pepper, and spices and stir again to coat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Next add squash, potatoes, fire roasted tomatoes, tomato sauce and veggie stock. Bring soup to a simmer and then reduce heat to low and cover. Continue cooking for 15 minutes, then add beans, another pinch of salt and pepper, and stir. If the soup starts boiling, be sure to lower heat to just a light simmer.

• Cook for at least another 10 minutes and then add kale, stir, and cover. Cook for 5 minutes more.

• Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Serve with a hearty bread.

Mushroom and bean burger

Mushroom and bean burger

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ingredients

1 bowl sliced fresh mushrooms

1 tsp herbs

1 tbsp chopped onion

1/4 cup bean (boiled kidney beans)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp mash potato

Olive oil for pan searing

1 no. Tomato

1 no.cuxumber

Mayonnaise for spread

Lettuce

Method

1. Saute the onion and mushroom then put herbs in it

2. When it's cool, add boiled mashed kidney beans and mash potato

3. Mix all the mixture well, season well

4. Then make a burger size tikki

5. Pan sear with both side

6. Cut the burger bun in to two, toast both sides

7. Apply mayonnaise in both sides, then place lettuce, slice of tomato and cucumber

8. Place panseared patty on that

Serve with tomato ketchup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lemon garlic salmon

Lemon Garlic Salmon

Ingredients

1 salmon steak 180 gm

1 tbsp Garlic

1 no. Lime

1 tsp parsley

1 tbsp olive oil

Method

1. Take salmon steak and marinate with salt, pepper, garlic, lemon juice and zest.

2. Then pan sear in olive oil on both sides. Cook well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Serve with lemon wedges

(Recipes by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort, Mumbai)