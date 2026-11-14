Doctor shares indulgent and healthy chocolate and turmeric spiced latte recipe to help warm up in winter

Everyone has their favourite way of taking coffee, but if you are feeling both adventurous and indulgent this winter season, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla’s chocolate and turmeric spiced latte recipe is the one you should try at home.

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Taking to Instagram on October 21, the physician who specialises in general practice and emergency medicine shared the recipe for the drink, which is completely vegan.

“My spice obsession has officially made its way into my coffee,” Dr Aujla wrote in his caption. “I usually have my coffee black, but at this time of year I love a comforting drink. This chocolate and turmeric latte really hits the spot! It tastes like something from a fancy café, but with less sugar and a few beneficial plant compounds too.”

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{{^usCountry}} The physician went on to list the health benefits of the main compounds in the drink, which include: Dark chocolate and cacao: They contain flavanols, studied for their effects on blood flow and brain function. Dr Aujla noted that he uses chocolate with over 85% cacao.

Turmeric: It gets its golden colour from curcuminoids with anti-inflammatory properties.

Coffee: It adds polyphenols too, even when it is decaf, pointed out the physician. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The physician went on to list the health benefits of the main compounds in the drink, which include: Dark chocolate and cacao: They contain flavanols, studied for their effects on blood flow and brain function. Dr Aujla noted that he uses chocolate with over 85% cacao.

Turmeric: It gets its golden colour from curcuminoids with anti-inflammatory properties.

Coffee: It adds polyphenols too, even when it is decaf, pointed out the physician. {{/usCountry}}

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“Before you spend money on a fancy latte, give this a go,” he insisted. The detailed recipe for one serving is presented as follows.

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Ingredients for chocolate and turmeric spiced latte

1 square dark chocolate (more than 85 percent cacao)

1 shot espresso

240ml coconut milk

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cinnamon honey

1 tbsp cacao powder

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Method of preparation

Brew a shot of decaf coffee over a square of dark chocolate and melt it down. In a small pan, gently warm the coconut milk and whisk in the turmeric and cacao until smooth and steaming. Stir in the cinnamon honey and froth with an electric whisk. Pour into a glass mug over the coffee. Top with grated dark chocolate. Enjoy.

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