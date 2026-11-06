Breakfast is widely known as the most important meal of the day, yet the popular choices of breakfast foods are usually just heavy on carbohydrates. Taking to Instagram on April 20, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared a breakfast recipe that turns it around.

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Dr Aujla’s chickpea pancakes with egg florentine is the dish to make when one is looking to move away from simple toast and take their breakfast to the next level.

“After a busy week at work, this is what I love making at the weekend for my wife and son. It feels a bit special, but it’s actually really easy to put together,” he shared in the caption. “My top tip is to prep the batter the night before, so all you need to do in the morning is grab it from the fridge, pour and flip.”

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{{^usCountry}} The physician explained why the dish is a great way to start the day, as it provides: Different types of fibre from chickpea flour and veg to feed the gut microbes

Quality protein from eggs and chickpea flour to keep one full and support muscle health

A mix of micronutrients, especially folate, vitamins A, C and K

Nitrates from spinach, which support blood flow, including to the brain. They’re one reason leafy greens are linked to better cognitive function. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The physician explained why the dish is a great way to start the day, as it provides: Different types of fibre from chickpea flour and veg to feed the gut microbes

Quality protein from eggs and chickpea flour to keep one full and support muscle health

A mix of micronutrients, especially folate, vitamins A, C and K

Nitrates from spinach, which support blood flow, including to the brain. They’re one reason leafy greens are linked to better cognitive function. {{/usCountry}}

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The detailed steps to make the dish for two people are presented as follows.

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Ingredients

For the pancake batter

70 g chickpea flour

3 g thyme

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

120 ml water

For the egg florentine

70 g baby spinach

Pinch of salt

3 g tarragon

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

1-2 eggs

Method of preparation

Whisk together the chickpea flour, 1/3 of the oil, thyme, a pinch of salt and water. Set aside for at least 10 minutes and up to an hour if you have time. Heat a drizzle of oil in a pan and, using a ladle, spoon in some of the pancake mixture, cooking for two to three minutes on each side until golden. Repeat with the last of the batter until it’s all used up. For the eggs florentine, to a pan over medium heat, add the spinach, salt, tarragon, and olive oil. Place a lid on the pan and steam for one to two minutes. Give the spinach a stir, making sure it’s not sticking to the bottom of the pan. Make a nest in the centre of the spinach and crack in the eggs. Place the lid back on and cook for a couple of minutes, until the eggs have reached the desired texture. Serve together and enjoy!

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.