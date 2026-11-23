Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs, despite it being a form of plant-based carbohydrate that cannot be digested. Yet, it has other benefits, such as improving gut health and keeping blood sugar levels in check.
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If one is not a big fan of fruits and vegetables, getting sufficient fibre daily can be a hassle. As per Healthline, an adult needs between 25 and 38 grams of fibre every day, depending on factors like age and sex. And taking to Instagram on November 21, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared just the recipe that can make getting it a delicious affair.
The physician claimed that his cashew curry with chickpeas and crispy mushrooms has more than 50 percent of one’s daily fibre need. “It’s rich, comforting and packed with flavour, exactly what I want from a warming dinner at this time of year,” he stated, before listing the gut health benefits of the ingredients, which are presented as follows:
- Cashews bring a lovely creamy richness to the sauce, plus healthy unsaturated fats.
- Chickpeas are packed with fibre to feed your gut microbes.
- Tomatoes give you vitamin C and lycopene with anti-inflammatory properties.
- Mushrooms add B vitamins and special fibres like beta-glucan that may support your immune system.
The detailed steps to make the dish to serve four are presented as follows.
Ingredients for cashew curry with chickpeas and crispy mushrooms
- 5-6 tbsp olive oil
- 160g white onion
- 8 cloves garlic
- 800g tomatoes
- 100g cashews
- 1 tsp cinnamon (ground)
- 2 tsp sweet paprika
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 - 2 bay leaves
- 2 tsp fenugreek leaves
- 4 cardamom pods
- 300g king oyster mushroom
- 2 cans chickpeas
- 200g spinach
- 300ml water
- Salt to taste
Method of preparation
- Peel and chop the white onions.
- Drizzle some olive oil into a pan and add the chopped onions. Sprinkle some salt and give it a stir.
- When the onions start turning translucent, add in the crushed and chopped garlic and cashews and stir.
- Next, add the chopped tomatoes and stir.
- Now add garam masala, ground cinnamon, sweet paprika and fenugreek leaves and cook for a few minutes.
- Crush in the cardamoms, add water and put a lid on the pan.
- Once the ingredients have been cooked through, blend it all to create a thick sauce.
- Now put it back into the pan and add boiled chickpeas and spinach.
- Next, pull the king oyster mushrooms into strips and sauté them with a little bit of olive oil and salt. Keep it aside.
- In a bowl, ladle in the cashew and chickpea curry, top it off with the fried mushrooms and serve.
The detailed steps to make the dish to serve four are presented as follows.
Ingredients for cashew curry with chickpeas and crispy mushrooms
- 5-6 tbsp olive oil
- 160g white onion
- 8 cloves garlic
- 800g tomatoes
- 100g cashews
- 1 tsp cinnamon (ground)
- 2 tsp sweet paprika
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 - 2 bay leaves
- 2 tsp fenugreek leaves
- 4 cardamom pods
- 300g king oyster mushroom
- 2 cans chickpeas
- 200g spinach
- 300ml water
- Salt to taste
Method of preparation
- Peel and chop the white onions.
- Drizzle some olive oil into a pan and add the chopped onions. Sprinkle some salt and give it a stir.
- When the onions start turning translucent, add in the crushed and chopped garlic and cashews and stir.
- Next, add the chopped tomatoes and stir.
- Now add garam masala, ground cinnamon, sweet paprika and fenugreek leaves and cook for a few minutes.
- Crush in the cardamoms, add water and put a lid on the pan.
- Once the ingredients have been cooked through, blend it all to create a thick sauce.
- Now put it back into the pan and add boiled chickpeas and spinach.
- Next, pull the king oyster mushrooms into strips and sauté them with a little bit of olive oil and salt. Keep it aside.
- In a bowl, ladle in the cashew and chickpea curry, top it off with the fried mushrooms and serve.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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