Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs, despite it being a form of plant-based carbohydrate that cannot be digested. Yet, it has other benefits, such as improving gut health and keeping blood sugar levels in check.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares decadent gajar barfi recipe to indulge in this winter: See preparation

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

If one is not a big fan of fruits and vegetables, getting sufficient fibre daily can be a hassle. As per Healthline, an adult needs between 25 and 38 grams of fibre every day, depending on factors like age and sex. And taking to Instagram on November 21, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla shared just the recipe that can make getting it a delicious affair.

The physician claimed that his cashew curry with chickpeas and crispy mushrooms has more than 50 percent of one’s daily fibre need. “It’s rich, comforting and packed with flavour, exactly what I want from a warming dinner at this time of year,” he stated, before listing the gut health benefits of the ingredients, which are presented as follows:

Cashews bring a lovely creamy richness to the sauce, plus healthy unsaturated fats.

Chickpeas are packed with fibre to feed your gut microbes.

Tomatoes give you vitamin C and lycopene with anti-inflammatory properties.

Mushrooms add B vitamins and special fibres like beta-glucan that may support your immune system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish to serve four are presented as follows. Ingredients for cashew curry with chickpeas and crispy mushrooms 5-6 tbsp olive oil

160g white onion

8 cloves garlic

800g tomatoes

100g cashews

1 tsp cinnamon (ground)

2 tsp sweet paprika

1 tsp garam masala

1 - 2 bay leaves

2 tsp fenugreek leaves

4 cardamom pods

300g king oyster mushroom

2 cans chickpeas

200g spinach

300ml water

Salt to taste Method of preparation Peel and chop the white onions. Drizzle some olive oil into a pan and add the chopped onions. Sprinkle some salt and give it a stir. When the onions start turning translucent, add in the crushed and chopped garlic and cashews and stir. Next, add the chopped tomatoes and stir. Now add garam masala, ground cinnamon, sweet paprika and fenugreek leaves and cook for a few minutes. Crush in the cardamoms, add water and put a lid on the pan. Once the ingredients have been cooked through, blend it all to create a thick sauce. Now put it back into the pan and add boiled chickpeas and spinach. Next, pull the king oyster mushrooms into strips and sauté them with a little bit of olive oil and salt. Keep it aside. In a bowl, ladle in the cashew and chickpea curry, top it off with the fried mushrooms and serve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish to serve four are presented as follows. Ingredients for cashew curry with chickpeas and crispy mushrooms 5-6 tbsp olive oil

160g white onion

8 cloves garlic

800g tomatoes

100g cashews

1 tsp cinnamon (ground)

2 tsp sweet paprika

1 tsp garam masala

1 - 2 bay leaves

2 tsp fenugreek leaves

4 cardamom pods

300g king oyster mushroom

2 cans chickpeas

200g spinach

300ml water

Salt to taste Method of preparation Peel and chop the white onions. Drizzle some olive oil into a pan and add the chopped onions. Sprinkle some salt and give it a stir. When the onions start turning translucent, add in the crushed and chopped garlic and cashews and stir. Next, add the chopped tomatoes and stir. Now add garam masala, ground cinnamon, sweet paprika and fenugreek leaves and cook for a few minutes. Crush in the cardamoms, add water and put a lid on the pan. Once the ingredients have been cooked through, blend it all to create a thick sauce. Now put it back into the pan and add boiled chickpeas and spinach. Next, pull the king oyster mushrooms into strips and sauté them with a little bit of olive oil and salt. Keep it aside. In a bowl, ladle in the cashew and chickpea curry, top it off with the fried mushrooms and serve. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.