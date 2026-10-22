Doctor shows how to make green fish with spicy ginger oil: A one-pot recipe loaded with 57g protein

If you are looking for a recipe that will help you hit your protein goal but is different from the desi dishes that you try every day, London-based physician Dr Rupy Aujla has the perfect dish for you to try.

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Taking to Instagram on October 2, the doctor shared his one-pot green fish with spicy ginger oil recipe, a dish which he described as perfect for a midweek dinner and that is loaded with 57 grams of protein in each serving.

“This recipe has saved me more times than I can count when I get home tired, hungry and need dinner fast,” wrote Dr Aujla in the caption. “And it still ticks all my boxes: high in protein, high in fibre and full of plants!”

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{{^usCountry}} The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for one-pan green fish with spicy ginger oil

2–3 tbsp olive oil

20g ginger, peeled and julienned

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp brown mustard seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp red chilli flakes (optional)

120g peas (frozen)

120g spinach (frozen)

30g coriander

1 green chilli, deseeded and roughly chopped

400ml fish stock

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 can chickpeas (can), drained and rinsed

400g cod fillet

Method of preparation

Heat the olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add the spices and ginger. Cook for three to four minutes until the ginger is golden, and the spices are beginning to pop. Drain into a small bowl and set aside. (This is to prevent the ginger from burning in the residual heat.) Place the peas, frozen spinach, coriander, green chilli, fish stock and fish sauce into a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into the pan, bring to a gentle simmer, and cook for five to six minutes, until thickened. Add the chickpeas to the pan and bring back to a gentle simmer. Once it is bubbling, add the fish to the pan, spoon some sauce over, cover, and cook for seven to eight minutes, until the fish is cooked through. Uncover several times during this period to give a gentle stir and make sure no greens stick to the bottom. Serve in bowls with the sizzled ginger and spices. (If desired, you can add some of the spiced oil you previously drained) Enjoy.

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This article is for informational purposes only.

Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.