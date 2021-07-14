Done with cereals and eggs? Try out rava uttapam for a healthy desi breakfast

Uttapam is essentially a thick savoury pancake that finds its roots in the south of India but is consumed almost all over. Traditionally made with a thick batter of rice, dal, yogurt and a range of spices and herbs, Uttapam is topped with a number of toppings and vegetables and then lapped up with chutney, sambar or even dal for those who like to mix cuisines. This recipe for Rava Uttapam by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar takes less than 30 minutes to make, from preparation to serving and is perfect for those who wish to give your boring egg and cereal breakfast a healthy and desi twist. Check it out:

Ingredients

1 cup Semolina,

½ cup Curd, beaten,

Salt to taste,

Water as needed,

2 tsp Oil,

½ tsp Baking soda,

For Chutney

1 tbsp Sesame oil,

½ tsp Mustard seeds,

½ tsp Urad dal,

1 sprig Curry leaves,

2 dry Red chilli,

½ inch Ginger, slice,

1 medium slice Onion, slice,

4 medium Tomato, cube,

1 tbsp Tamarind pulp,

1 tsp Red chilli powder,

½ tbsp Jaggery,

For Topping

1 medium size Onion, finely chopped,

Coriander leaves, finely chopped,

1 medium size Tomato, finely chopped,

A pinch of Red chilli powder,

1 Green chilli, chopped

Method

For the Batter

● In a bowl, add semolina, curd, salt to taste, 1/2 cup water and mix well. Add little more water as needed to get a dropping consistency batter. Add the water gradually so that the batter doesn't become watery, let it all rest for a few minutes. In another small bowl, add oil and baking soda and mix it well. Transfer this mixture into the batter and mix well.

● Heat a non-stick pan, pour a ladle full of batter in round shape. Sprinkle some chopped onion, coriander leaves, tomato, green chilli and red chilli powder, or any other toppings of your choice, you can even go for podi masala instead of chilli.

● When the base is firm, flip it and cook it on the other side until it is cooked well. Cook on medium flame. Serve hot rava uttapam with chutney and enjoy with your loved ones.

For Chutney

● Heat sesame oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, curry leaves let it splutter well. Add dry red chilli, ginger saute it well. Then add onions and sautee, to this add tomato and mix well and cook for 2-4 minutes on medium flame.

● Add tamarind pulp, red chilli powder and Jaggery saute everything well. Switch off the flame. Once the mixture is cooled transfer to a grinder and blend till you get a smooth past. Transfer it into a bowl and enjoy with your rava uttapam.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

