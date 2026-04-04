Easy Imli Sharbat Recipe: Homemade Tamarind Cooler Drink to Keep You Cool and Refreshed This Summer

Imli sharbat has a sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy taste that feels especially good on hot afternoons. Tamarind, jaggery, mint, and a little black salt come together in one glass to create a drink that feels cool, fresh, and easy to enjoy during summer. Imli Sharbat Recipe (Freepik)

Imli, also called tamarind, has a sweet and sour taste that makes it ideal for a tamarind cooler. Tamarind has been used in Indian kitchens for years in chutneys, curries, and drinks because of its strong flavour. It also contains small amounts of iron, potassium, and antioxidants. That makes an imli sharbat recipe more than just a refreshing summer drink.

A healthier tamarind drink recipe can be made with jaggery instead of refined sugar. Jaggery adds gentle sweetness and also brings minerals like iron. Black salt and roasted cumin make the homemade cooler taste even better and give the drink a slightly spicy finish. Mint leaves can add extra freshness and make the drink feel lighter on very hot days.

Natural cooling drinks often feel fresher than packaged juices because they contain simple ingredients and no artificial flavours. Easy drink recipes like imli sharbat stay light and easy to prepare, yet the mix of tamarind, jaggery, and spices creates a heat relief drink that feels cool, tangy, and perfect for summer.

Simple Recipe To Make Tangy Imli Sharbat With Jaggery And Mint Sweet jaggery, tangy tamarind, and fresh mint come together to create a drink that tastes bright, slightly spicy, and very refreshing on hot days. Roasted cumin and black salt add a sharper finish that makes every sip feel cooler and lighter. Here is how to make this easy imli sharbat at home.