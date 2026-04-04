Easy Imli Sharbat Recipe: Homemade Tamarind Cooler Drink to Keep You Cool and Refreshed This Summer
Imli sharbat is a tangy summer drink made with tamarind, jaggery, and spices for a refreshing and cooling taste.
Imli sharbat has a sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy taste that feels especially good on hot afternoons. Tamarind, jaggery, mint, and a little black salt come together in one glass to create a drink that feels cool, fresh, and easy to enjoy during summer.
Imli, also called tamarind, has a sweet and sour taste that makes it ideal for a tamarind cooler. Tamarind has been used in Indian kitchens for years in chutneys, curries, and drinks because of its strong flavour. It also contains small amounts of iron, potassium, and antioxidants. That makes an imli sharbat recipe more than just a refreshing summer drink.
A healthier tamarind drink recipe can be made with jaggery instead of refined sugar. Jaggery adds gentle sweetness and also brings minerals like iron. Black salt and roasted cumin make the homemade cooler taste even better and give the drink a slightly spicy finish. Mint leaves can add extra freshness and make the drink feel lighter on very hot days.
Natural cooling drinks often feel fresher than packaged juices because they contain simple ingredients and no artificial flavours. Easy drink recipes like imli sharbat stay light and easy to prepare, yet the mix of tamarind, jaggery, and spices creates a heat relief drink that feels cool, tangy, and perfect for summer.
Simple Recipe To Make Tangy Imli Sharbat With Jaggery And Mint
Sweet jaggery, tangy tamarind, and fresh mint come together to create a drink that tastes bright, slightly spicy, and very refreshing on hot days. Roasted cumin and black salt add a sharper finish that makes every sip feel cooler and lighter. Here is how to make this easy imli sharbat at home.
Ingredients
- ½ cup ripe tamarind
- 3 tablespoons jaggery powder
- ½ tsp black salt
- ½ tsp roasted cumin powder
- 8–10 mint leaves
- 3 cups cold water
- Ice cubes as needed
How To Make It
- Soak the tamarind in one cup of warm water for 20 minutes. Mash it well with your fingers and strain the thick pulp into a bowl.
- Add the tamarind pulp to a blender. Add jaggery powder, black salt, roasted cumin powder, and mint leaves.
- Pour in one cup of cold water and blend until smooth. The mint should mix completely into the sharbat.
- Pour the mixture into a large jug and add the remaining cold water. Stir well so the flavours combine evenly.
- Add ice cubes and serve immediately. A few mint leaves and a pinch of roasted cumin on top can make the drink look even fresher.
Nutritional Value Of Imli Sharbat Per Glass
Imli sharbat gives a small amount of natural energy from jaggery along with minerals from tamarind. According to FSSAI, tamarind contains iron, potassium, and antioxidants, while mint and cumin add flavour without increasing calories. This refreshing summer drink stays light and works well as a homemade cooler during very hot days.
Nutrient
Approximate Amount Per Egg
Calories
50 kcal
Carbohydrates
12 g
Protein
0.5 g
Fat
0.2 g
Natural Sugars
9 g
Fibre
1 g
Iron
0.6 mg
Potassium
95 mg
Sodium
110 mg
Antioxidants
Moderate amount
FAQs
Can imli sharbat be made without jaggery?
Yes. Honey, dates, or a small amount of sugar can be used instead of jaggery. Jaggery gives a slightly richer flavour, but the drink still tastes good with other sweeteners.
How long can imli sharbat be stored?
Imli sharbat can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 2 days in a closed bottle or jug.
Is tamarind cooler good for hot summer days?
Yes. Tamarind, mint, and cold water make this a refreshing summer drink that feels light and cooling during the heat.
Can soda be added to imli sharbat?
Yes. A little chilled soda can replace some of the water to make the drink fizzy and more refreshing.
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