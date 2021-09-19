Easy-to-make healthy sandwich recipes for your little one

When it comes to planning meals for kids, packing in the right nutritional punch keeping in mind the taste and visual appeal of the food is of paramount importance. Kids are picky eaters, but it is important to serve them a balanced diet to boost their brain development and fulfill their energy needs.

The good news is that it is always possible to make the food interesting even with healthy ingredients. The idea is to work around the favourite food of your child, and give it your own healthy twist to it. Sandwich is something which is loved by most of the kids and there is a plenty of scope to add healthy ingredients like vegetables, nuts, and protein-rich food to it.

Dietician Garima Goyal suggests two easy-to-make healthy sandwich recipe for kids. Take a look:

1. Sweet treat sandwich

Ingredients

Plums 6-7

Dates 2-3

Tutti frutti 1 tbsp

Bread slices 2

Raisins 5-6

Desiccated coconut 2 tbsp

Almonds 10-12

Cashews 10-12

Method:

1. Peel the plums, remove the seeds and slice them.

2. Remove the seeds of dates.

3. Blend plum and dates in a blender to make a thick paste and keep it aside.

4. Chop the almonds and cashews.

5. Mix nuts, raisins and tutti fruity.

6. Now take a bread slices and apply plum paste on both slices.

7. Sprinkle desiccated coconut on both slices.

8. Layer the slices with nuts mixture and cover it with second slice.

9. Cut the sides with bread cutter and serve.

It is a good idea to include nuts in your child's diet as they are loaded with nutrients like vitamins, minerals and have antioxidants. They also have healthy fats, and fibre, which aids the development of children.

Rainbow sandwich

Rainbow sandwich (Pinterest)

Ingredients

Hung curd 1 bowl

Beetroot ½ (grated)

Carrot 1 (grated)

Pumpkin 1 bowl

Peas ½ bowl

Tomato 1 (sliced)

Lettuce 2-3 leaves

Paneer 60-70 g (grated)

Salt to taste

Black pepper a pinch

Bread slices 5

Method:

1. Steam pumpkin and peas separately, add salt and pepper and mash them.

2. Divide the hung curd into two parts.

3. Add carrot in one part and beetroot in second.

4. Now apply beetroot mixture on 1 slice, put second slice over it and layer with carrot mixture and add tomato slices, put another slice of bread and apply layer of pumpkin paste and grate paneer over it, put another slice of bread over it and apply peas paste and lettuce over.

5. Cover it with another slice of bread.

6. Grill it, cut into half and serve.

Beetroot, lettuce and carrot are packed with the goodness of vitamins, iron, magnesium, copper, potassium and manganese and considering their high fibre content, they aid in digestion as well. Pumpkins are rich in dietary fibre and full of anti-oxidants and minerals. They are also low in fat. Paneer high on vitamin D and calcium help with the development of bones and teeth. It also works wonders for a child's immune system.

As far as peas are concerned, they are excellent for eye, brain and bone health being the storehouse of vitamin C, K, folate and fibre.

