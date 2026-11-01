Enjoy the seasonal spirit with Kunal Kapur’s pumpkin spice caramel custard recipe: See preparation

Winter is on its way, and pumpkin spice is the flavour of the season. Taking to Instagram on November 1, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to enjoy it in his pumpkin spice caramel custard recipe.

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The recipe takes about 55 minutes to make and serves three. The detailed steps to make are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for pumpkin spice caramel custard For caramel Sugar – 60gms / 5 tbsp For pumpkin spice Cinnamon stick, small – 5

Cloves – 10

Nutmeg, small – ½

Allspice – 10

Dried ginger, small – 1 pc Other ingredients Eggs – 2

Egg yolk – 2

Sugar – 35 gms / 3 tbsp

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Milk – 250 ml

Hot water – 1 litre

Whipped cream Method of preparation To start making pumpkin spice caramel custard, grind all the pumpkin spice ingredients (cinnamon stick, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, dried ginger) together to form a fine powder. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed pan, melt the sugar over medium heat until it turns into a golden-brown caramel. Be cautious not to burn it. Quickly pour the caramel into individual ramekins or a larger baking dish, coating the bottom evenly. Allow it to cool and harden. Preheat your oven to 140 degrees Celsius. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla extract until well combined. Add the prepared pumpkin spice mixture to the custard mixture. Adjust according to your taste preference. Gradually add the milk to the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the custard mixture through a strainer into the caramel-coated ramekins or baking dish. Place the ramekins or baking dish in a larger baking pan and fill the larger pan with hot water until it reaches halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake in the preheated oven for about 40-50 minutes or until the custard is set around the edges but slightly jiggly in the centre. Remove from the oven and let it cool. Once cooled, refrigerate for at least two to three hours or overnight to allow the custard to set completely. To serve, run a knife around the edge of each ramekin and invert the custard onto a serving plate. Serve chilled, topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for pumpkin spice caramel custard For caramel Sugar – 60gms / 5 tbsp For pumpkin spice Cinnamon stick, small – 5

Cloves – 10

Nutmeg, small – ½

Allspice – 10

Dried ginger, small – 1 pc Other ingredients Eggs – 2

Egg yolk – 2

Sugar – 35 gms / 3 tbsp

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Milk – 250 ml

Hot water – 1 litre

Whipped cream Method of preparation To start making pumpkin spice caramel custard, grind all the pumpkin spice ingredients (cinnamon stick, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, dried ginger) together to form a fine powder. Set aside. In a heavy-bottomed pan, melt the sugar over medium heat until it turns into a golden-brown caramel. Be cautious not to burn it. Quickly pour the caramel into individual ramekins or a larger baking dish, coating the bottom evenly. Allow it to cool and harden. Preheat your oven to 140 degrees Celsius. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla extract until well combined. Add the prepared pumpkin spice mixture to the custard mixture. Adjust according to your taste preference. Gradually add the milk to the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the custard mixture through a strainer into the caramel-coated ramekins or baking dish. Place the ramekins or baking dish in a larger baking pan and fill the larger pan with hot water until it reaches halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Bake in the preheated oven for about 40-50 minutes or until the custard is set around the edges but slightly jiggly in the centre. Remove from the oven and let it cool. Once cooled, refrigerate for at least two to three hours or overnight to allow the custard to set completely. To serve, run a knife around the edge of each ramekin and invert the custard onto a serving plate. Serve chilled, topped with a dollop of whipped cream. Enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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