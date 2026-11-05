Fitness influencer shares simple recipe to turn rotis into healthy bakarwadi: Crispy and savoury air-fried snack

With the festivities underway, people are getting busy either ordering snacks or preparing them at home. Getting delicious bites that are also healthy is not always an easy task, as the ones available in stores are often overprocessed, loaded with excess salt and sugar. Thus, if one has the opportunity, home-made snacks are the way to go.

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Taking to Instagram on November 4, fitness influencer Vamshika Khurana made it easier to cook the perfect healthy and savoury finger food with her air-fried bakarwadi recipe. It uses whole wheat rotis as the base and almost no oil to give the crunch and taste of the store-bought snacks that we all love.

The bakarwadis take less than 30 minutes to prepare. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For the bakarwadi masala 1 tbsp jeera (cumin seeds)

1 tbsp dhania (coriander seeds)

1 tbsp saunf (fennel seeds)

1/2 cup grated dry coconut

4 tbsp baked sev

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste For the filling Prepared masala mixture

1 tbsp til (sesame seeds)

1 tsp crushed red chilli

2 tbsp baked sev

¼ cup imli chutney Other ingredients 3 whole wheat tortillas

Oil for brushing

Cornflour slurry (cornflour mixed with water) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For the bakarwadi masala 1 tbsp jeera (cumin seeds)

1 tbsp dhania (coriander seeds)

1 tbsp saunf (fennel seeds)

1/2 cup grated dry coconut

4 tbsp baked sev

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste For the filling Prepared masala mixture

1 tbsp til (sesame seeds)

1 tsp crushed red chilli

2 tbsp baked sev

¼ cup imli chutney Other ingredients 3 whole wheat tortillas

Oil for brushing

Cornflour slurry (cornflour mixed with water) {{/usCountry}}

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Method of preparation

Dry roast jeera, dhania and saunf until aromatic. Lightly roast the grated dry coconut separately. Transfer the roasted ingredients to a mixer grinder. Add baked sev, garam masala, red chilli powder, chaat masala and salt. Coarsely grind the mixture. Make sure the masala remains dry and does not release oil. Transfer to a bowl. Add til, crushed red chilli and baked sev. Mix well. Add imli chutney and combine until the filling comes together. Lightly brush a wheat tortilla with oil. Spread the prepared filling evenly over it. Roll the tortilla tightly and cut into small bakarwadi-sized pieces. Seal the edges using cornflour slurry. Air fry at 150°C for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden and crispy.

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