Fitness influencer shares sugar-free recipes for apple malpuas and protein rabdi: Enjoy festive sweets without compromising on fitness goals

We are midway through the festive season, and indulging in sweets is unavoidable at this time. But that does not mean that one has to give up on their diet and lose track of their fitness goals. To help out, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana took to Instagram on November 3 and shared her recipe for sugar-free apple malpuas and protein rabdi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps to take your pasta game to the next level with his pesto chicken ravioli recipe: See preparation

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Each serving, with three malpuas and half-batch rabdi, contains approximately 488 calories and 28 grams of protein. The detailed steps to make the dessert are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients 3-4 thin apple slices

45g whole wheat atta

10g fine sooji

100 ml (approx) toned milk for batter

Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste

1 tsp fennel seeds

3–4 cardamom pods

1 tsp ghee

100g high-protein paneer

300ml toned milk for rabdi

Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste

Cardamom powder

3–4 strands saffron

150ml water for syrup

3 tbsp zero-calorie sweetener for syrup

3–4 strands saffron for syrup

Cardamom powder for syrup

Chopped pistachios, for garnish

2 tsp rose water Method of preparation For the protein rabdi Add 300 ml toned milk to a pan and bring it to a boil. Let it reduce slightly. Add crumbled high-protein paneer and zero-calorie sweetener. Stir well and let it cook. Add cardamom powder and saffron. Continue reducing until the mixture thickens. Take out around two serving spoons of the milk and paneer mixture. Blend until smooth. Add the blended mixture back into the pan and stir until the rabdi thickens. Switch off the flame and let the rabdi cool. Refrigerate until serving. For the apple malpuas Pound the fennel seeds and cardamom pods together. Combine whole wheat atta, fine sooji, zero-calorie sweetener, and the pounded fennel and cardamom. Add milk and ghee. Mix into a smooth, slightly flowing pancake batter. Adjust the milk as needed. Dip the apple slices into the batter and coat them well. Lightly grease a pan with ghee. Place the coated apple slices on the pan and cook on a low to medium flame. Slow cook until golden brown on both sides and cooked through. For the saffron syrup Add water, zero-calorie sweetener, saffron, rose water and cardamom powder to a pan. Simmer for three to four minutes. To serve Dip the cooked apple malpuas in the saffron syrup for three to four minutes. Remove and serve with chilled rabdi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients 3-4 thin apple slices

45g whole wheat atta

10g fine sooji

100 ml (approx) toned milk for batter

Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste

1 tsp fennel seeds

3–4 cardamom pods

1 tsp ghee

100g high-protein paneer

300ml toned milk for rabdi

Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste

Cardamom powder

3–4 strands saffron

150ml water for syrup

3 tbsp zero-calorie sweetener for syrup

3–4 strands saffron for syrup

Cardamom powder for syrup

Chopped pistachios, for garnish

2 tsp rose water Method of preparation For the protein rabdi Add 300 ml toned milk to a pan and bring it to a boil. Let it reduce slightly. Add crumbled high-protein paneer and zero-calorie sweetener. Stir well and let it cook. Add cardamom powder and saffron. Continue reducing until the mixture thickens. Take out around two serving spoons of the milk and paneer mixture. Blend until smooth. Add the blended mixture back into the pan and stir until the rabdi thickens. Switch off the flame and let the rabdi cool. Refrigerate until serving. For the apple malpuas Pound the fennel seeds and cardamom pods together. Combine whole wheat atta, fine sooji, zero-calorie sweetener, and the pounded fennel and cardamom. Add milk and ghee. Mix into a smooth, slightly flowing pancake batter. Adjust the milk as needed. Dip the apple slices into the batter and coat them well. Lightly grease a pan with ghee. Place the coated apple slices on the pan and cook on a low to medium flame. Slow cook until golden brown on both sides and cooked through. For the saffron syrup Add water, zero-calorie sweetener, saffron, rose water and cardamom powder to a pan. Simmer for three to four minutes. To serve Dip the cooked apple malpuas in the saffron syrup for three to four minutes. Remove and serve with chilled rabdi. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.