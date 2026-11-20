Breakfast is widely considered to be the most important meal of the day and should ideally provide a mix of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. But that does not mean that one always has to resort to a full English, especially when there are so many indigenous options to choose from.

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Taking to Instagram on November 18, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana, who goes by the social media handle fit.khurana, shared the perfect South Indian breakfast combo to start the day in a healthy way: Hyderabadi spot idli with coconut chutney, served along with filter coffee.

Vanshika stated that the breakfast contains 25 grams of protein with just 425 calories. The detailed recipes for preparing the meal are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For spot idlis (3 pieces) 40g soya granules, boiled and squeezed

1 tsp ghee

1 tsp mustard

1 tsp jeera

7-8 curry leaves

Spices - red Chilli powder, salt, coriander, pepper

1 onion chopped

1 tomato chopped

1/2 carrot grated

1/2 grated beet

Podi masala (gunpowder)

1/2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Dosa batter (3 serving spoons) For coconut chutney 2 tbsp dalia, roasted

¾ cup coriander

¾ cup coconut, diced

2 dried red chillies

3-4 garlic cloves

1 tsp ghee

Tadka - rai, jeera, 8-10 curry leaves

Lemon juice

Salt For iced filter coffee Filter coffee concoction as required

Honey/zero calorie sweetner

Sea salt

Water

150 ml low-fat milk

Lots of ice Method of preparation For spot idli Add ghee, rai, jeera, curry leaves and ginger-garlic paste to a pan and sauté for two minutes Add onion, tomato, beet, carrot and soya granules Add the masalas and a splash of water and cook for two to three minutes Divide the masala into three parts on the pan, flatten them and add the dosa mix on top of each portion. Cover and cook for about five to six minutes on a low flame Optionally, add ghee and podi masala on top and serve with coconut chutney and iced filter coffee For coconut chutney Roast dalia and fry chillies and garlic in a teaspoon of oil/ghee Blend them with the coconut, coriander, salt and lemon juice Top with a tadka and mix For iced filter coffee Add the filter coffee concoction, salt, honey and ice in a glass and top with low-fat milk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For spot idlis (3 pieces) 40g soya granules, boiled and squeezed

1 tsp ghee

1 tsp mustard

1 tsp jeera

7-8 curry leaves

Spices - red Chilli powder, salt, coriander, pepper

1 onion chopped

1 tomato chopped

1/2 carrot grated

1/2 grated beet

Podi masala (gunpowder)

1/2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

Dosa batter (3 serving spoons) For coconut chutney 2 tbsp dalia, roasted

¾ cup coriander

¾ cup coconut, diced

2 dried red chillies

3-4 garlic cloves

1 tsp ghee

Tadka - rai, jeera, 8-10 curry leaves

Lemon juice

Salt For iced filter coffee Filter coffee concoction as required

Honey/zero calorie sweetner

Sea salt

Water

150 ml low-fat milk

Lots of ice Method of preparation For spot idli Add ghee, rai, jeera, curry leaves and ginger-garlic paste to a pan and sauté for two minutes Add onion, tomato, beet, carrot and soya granules Add the masalas and a splash of water and cook for two to three minutes Divide the masala into three parts on the pan, flatten them and add the dosa mix on top of each portion. Cover and cook for about five to six minutes on a low flame Optionally, add ghee and podi masala on top and serve with coconut chutney and iced filter coffee For coconut chutney Roast dalia and fry chillies and garlic in a teaspoon of oil/ghee Blend them with the coconut, coriander, salt and lemon juice Top with a tadka and mix For iced filter coffee Add the filter coffee concoction, salt, honey and ice in a glass and top with low-fat milk {{/usCountry}}

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