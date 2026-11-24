For a foodie, going on a diet may feel like a nightmare, but that is only when they do not have the right recipes in their arsenal. Fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana, who goes by the social media handle fit.khurana, proves it with her peanut noodle soup recipe, a scrumptious dish that packs flavours without empty calories.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Make this nutritionist-approved creamy green pea chicken salad to hit your protein goals in winter

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on November 22, Vanshika shared the detailed recipe that takes less than 20 minutes to make. There is not much prep involved, and the result is a bowl that is both healthy and comforting.

One serving of the dish has approximately 417 calories, along with about 30 grams of protein and seven to eight grams of fibre. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for peanut noodle soup 1 tsp chilli oil

3–4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

220g silken tofu

150ml unsweetened soy milk

½ tbsp unsweetened peanut butter

Salt, to taste

Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp red chilli powder

Water, as needed

¾ pack shirataki noodles

1 tsp roasted crushed peanuts (optional)

Chopped spring onions, for garnish

Juice of ½ lemon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for peanut noodle soup 1 tsp chilli oil

3–4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

220g silken tofu

150ml unsweetened soy milk

½ tbsp unsweetened peanut butter

Salt, to taste

Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp red chilli powder

Water, as needed

¾ pack shirataki noodles

1 tsp roasted crushed peanuts (optional)

Chopped spring onions, for garnish

Juice of ½ lemon {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares easy-to-make recipe for rich and decadent pecan banana loaf

Method of preparation

First, prepare the sauce. Heat chilli oil in a pan. Add to it chopped garlic and finely chopped onion, then sauté them until softened. Take silken tofu, soy milk and a little salt in a blender jar. Blend the ingredients until completely smooth and creamy. Next, add peanut butter to the sautéed garlic and onion in the pan. Mix well, then pour in the tofu mixture and cook for two to three minutes. Add salt, zero-calorie sweetener, soy sauce and red chilli powder to the pan. Mix well and adjust the consistency with a little water. Now add shirataki noodles to the pan, mix until well coated and cook for another three to four minutes. Transfer the prepared noodles to a bowl. Top with optional roasted crushed peanuts, chopped spring onions and a squeeze of lemon juice. Enjoy!

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.