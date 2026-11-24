For a foodie, going on a diet may feel like a nightmare, but that is only when they do not have the right recipes in their arsenal. Fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana, who goes by the social media handle fit.khurana, proves it with her peanut noodle soup recipe, a scrumptious dish that packs flavours without empty calories.
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Taking to Instagram on November 22, Vanshika shared the detailed recipe that takes less than 20 minutes to make. There is not much prep involved, and the result is a bowl that is both healthy and comforting.
One serving of the dish has approximately 417 calories, along with about 30 grams of protein and seven to eight grams of fibre. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for peanut noodle soup
- 1 tsp chilli oil
- 3–4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 220g silken tofu
- 150ml unsweetened soy milk
- ½ tbsp unsweetened peanut butter
- Salt, to taste
- Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- Water, as needed
- ¾ pack shirataki noodles
- 1 tsp roasted crushed peanuts (optional)
- Chopped spring onions, for garnish
- Juice of ½ lemon
Ingredients for peanut noodle soup
- 1 tsp chilli oil
- 3–4 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 220g silken tofu
- 150ml unsweetened soy milk
- ½ tbsp unsweetened peanut butter
- Salt, to taste
- Zero-calorie sweetener, to taste
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- Water, as needed
- ¾ pack shirataki noodles
- 1 tsp roasted crushed peanuts (optional)
- Chopped spring onions, for garnish
- Juice of ½ lemon
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Method of preparation
- First, prepare the sauce. Heat chilli oil in a pan. Add to it chopped garlic and finely chopped onion, then sauté them until softened.
- Take silken tofu, soy milk and a little salt in a blender jar. Blend the ingredients until completely smooth and creamy.
- Next, add peanut butter to the sautéed garlic and onion in the pan. Mix well, then pour in the tofu mixture and cook for two to three minutes.
- Add salt, zero-calorie sweetener, soy sauce and red chilli powder to the pan. Mix well and adjust the consistency with a little water.
- Now add shirataki noodles to the pan, mix until well coated and cook for another three to four minutes.
- Transfer the prepared noodles to a bowl. Top with optional roasted crushed peanuts, chopped spring onions and a squeeze of lemon juice. Enjoy!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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