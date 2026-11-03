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Fitness influencer shows how to make samosas healthy with recipe that is rich in protein and fibre

Updated on: Nov 3, 2026, 20:11:03 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Vanshika Khurana's healthy samosa recipe uses very little oil. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)
Vanshika Khurana's healthy samosa recipe uses very little oil. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)
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Vanshika Khurana shares a samosa recipe that takes the popular deep-fried snack and turns it into a healthy air-fried recipe that is very light yet indulgent.

Samosas are without a doubt one of the most popular snacks to have in a desi household. However, they are definitely not the healthiest. Taking to Instagram on October 28, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana attempted to turn that around with her healthy samosas recipe.

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps to take your pasta game to the next level with his pesto chicken ravioli recipe: See preparation

Instead of being deep-fried, Vanshika’s recipe uses a little more than a teaspoonful of oil. The recipe she shared is for four samosas, which contain 680 calories in total, along with 35 grams of protein and 18 grams of fibre. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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