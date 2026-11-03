Fitness influencer shows how to make samosas healthy with recipe that is rich in protein and fibre

Samosas are without a doubt one of the most popular snacks to have in a desi household. However, they are definitely not the healthiest. Taking to Instagram on October 28, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana attempted to turn that around with her healthy samosas recipe.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps to take your pasta game to the next level with his pesto chicken ravioli recipe: See preparation

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Instead of being deep-fried, Vanshika’s recipe uses a little more than a teaspoonful of oil. The recipe she shared is for four samosas, which contain 680 calories in total, along with 35 grams of protein and 18 grams of fibre. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for healthy samosas 2 whole wheat tortillas (45g each)

35g soya granules

1 medium boiled potato

½ cup boiled green peas

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

6-7 black peppercorns

3 green chillies

3 garlic cloves

A handful of kasuri methi

Salt and black salt to taste

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp aamchur powder

1 tsp oil

Cornflour slurry for sealing

Green chutney for serving Method of preparation Add the fennel seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and black peppercorns to a mortar and pestle. Crush coarsely. Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan. Add the crushed whole spices and sauté until aromatic. Crush the green chillies and garlic together into a coarse mixture. Add to the pan and sauté briefly. Add the boiled and squeezed soya granules and cook for three to four minutes. Add the boiled potato and mix well with the soya granules and spices. Add the boiled peas and sauté everything together. Add the kasuri methi, garam masala, black pepper, dry mango powder, salt and black salt. Mix well. Mash the mixture until it comes together, leaving some peas slightly intact. Mix cornflour with a little water to make a smooth slurry for sealing. Cut each tortilla in half. Add the filling in the middle, fold each corner towards the middle, and seal the edges firmly with the cornflour slurry to form a triangle. Spray oil on top and air-fry at 160°C for seven to 10 minutes, flipping halfway through, until crispy. Serve hot with green chutney. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for healthy samosas 2 whole wheat tortillas (45g each)

35g soya granules

1 medium boiled potato

½ cup boiled green peas

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

6-7 black peppercorns

3 green chillies

3 garlic cloves

A handful of kasuri methi

Salt and black salt to taste

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp aamchur powder

1 tsp oil

Cornflour slurry for sealing

Green chutney for serving Method of preparation Add the fennel seeds, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and black peppercorns to a mortar and pestle. Crush coarsely. Heat one teaspoon of oil in a pan. Add the crushed whole spices and sauté until aromatic. Crush the green chillies and garlic together into a coarse mixture. Add to the pan and sauté briefly. Add the boiled and squeezed soya granules and cook for three to four minutes. Add the boiled potato and mix well with the soya granules and spices. Add the boiled peas and sauté everything together. Add the kasuri methi, garam masala, black pepper, dry mango powder, salt and black salt. Mix well. Mash the mixture until it comes together, leaving some peas slightly intact. Mix cornflour with a little water to make a smooth slurry for sealing. Cut each tortilla in half. Add the filling in the middle, fold each corner towards the middle, and seal the edges firmly with the cornflour slurry to form a triangle. Spray oil on top and air-fry at 160°C for seven to 10 minutes, flipping halfway through, until crispy. Serve hot with green chutney. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.