Sushi is a dish that can be prepared in many ways, with the freshness of the ingredients and simplicity of preparation enhancing its flavours. Taking to Instagram on November 16, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared her take on the recipe that uses black chickpeas as the source of protein.

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Kirti named her version of the dish chana sushi and shared the macros of the recipe in the caption. According to her, each sushi roll contains only about 260 calories along with 12 grams of protein, 34 grams of carbohydrates and nine grams of fat; a delicious, filling dish that does not make one compromise on their diet.

The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for a single roll of chana sushi. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for chana sushi 50g boiled chana (black chickpeas)

50g Greek yoghurt, plus a little Szechuan sauce and salt for the dip

¼ cup boiled sushi rice (cooked with beetroot juice and salt)

1 nori sheet

Cucumber slices

4-5 avocado slices

Coriander and sesame seeds to top

Salt, pepper and lemon for the chana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for chana sushi 50g boiled chana (black chickpeas)

50g Greek yoghurt, plus a little Szechuan sauce and salt for the dip

¼ cup boiled sushi rice (cooked with beetroot juice and salt)

1 nori sheet

Cucumber slices

4-5 avocado slices

Coriander and sesame seeds to top

Salt, pepper and lemon for the chana {{/usCountry}}

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Method of preparation

To prepare chana sushi, first, soak and boil the black chickpeas. Drain the water and let them cool. Next, blend the boiled chickpeas with salt, pepper and lemon into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for later. Next, boil the sushi rice with beetroot juice and salt until cooked. Keep it aside to cool. To prepare the healthy sushi dip, mix the Greek yoghurt with Szechuan sauce and salt. Keep it aside for later use. Time to assemble the sushi roll. Spread the rice on nori, flip it, and add the dip. Layer the chana, cucumber and avocado on one side, then roll tightly. Cut the sushi roll into 6 pieces, and top with extra yoghurt, coriander and sesame seeds. Serve with soy sauce and enjoy.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.