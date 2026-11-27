Sushi is a dish that can be prepared in many ways, with the freshness of the ingredients and simplicity of preparation enhancing its flavours. Taking to Instagram on November 16, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared her take on the recipe that uses black chickpeas as the source of protein.
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Kirti named her version of the dish chana sushi and shared the macros of the recipe in the caption. According to her, each sushi roll contains only about 260 calories along with 12 grams of protein, 34 grams of carbohydrates and nine grams of fat; a delicious, filling dish that does not make one compromise on their diet.
The quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for a single roll of chana sushi. The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for chana sushi
- 50g boiled chana (black chickpeas)
- 50g Greek yoghurt, plus a little Szechuan sauce and salt for the dip
- ¼ cup boiled sushi rice (cooked with beetroot juice and salt)
- 1 nori sheet
- Cucumber slices
- 4-5 avocado slices
- Coriander and sesame seeds to top
- Salt, pepper and lemon for the chana
Ingredients for chana sushi
- 50g boiled chana (black chickpeas)
- 50g Greek yoghurt, plus a little Szechuan sauce and salt for the dip
- ¼ cup boiled sushi rice (cooked with beetroot juice and salt)
- 1 nori sheet
- Cucumber slices
- 4-5 avocado slices
- Coriander and sesame seeds to top
- Salt, pepper and lemon for the chana
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Method of preparation
- To prepare chana sushi, first, soak and boil the black chickpeas. Drain the water and let them cool. Next, blend the boiled chickpeas with salt, pepper and lemon into a smooth paste. Keep it aside for later.
- Next, boil the sushi rice with beetroot juice and salt until cooked. Keep it aside to cool.
- To prepare the healthy sushi dip, mix the Greek yoghurt with Szechuan sauce and salt. Keep it aside for later use.
- Time to assemble the sushi roll. Spread the rice on nori, flip it, and add the dip. Layer the chana, cucumber and avocado on one side, then roll tightly.
- Cut the sushi roll into 6 pieces, and top with extra yoghurt, coriander and sesame seeds. Serve with soy sauce and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
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