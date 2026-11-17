Eating clean while eating tasty is not that difficult, provided you have the right recipes in your arsenal. Taking to Instagram on October 21, food blogger Vipul Tiwari, who goes by the social media handle vipuleatsclean, shared one such recipe: spicy chicken breast with stir-fried noodles.

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This one-pan recipe can be prepared in minutes with ingredients that are readily available in most kitchens. It has just 550 calories and comes with around 50 grams of protein, making it the perfect indulgent meal to have after a strenuous workout at the gym. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for spicy chicken breast with stir-fried noodles For the chicken marinade Chicken breast – 180 g, raw

Soy sauce – 1 tsp (5 ml)

Black pepper – ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder – ¼ tsp

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Cornflour – 1 tsp (3 g) For the noodles Dry noodles – 60 g

Oil – 1 tsp (5 ml)

Garlic – 3 cloves, finely chopped

Ginger – 1 tsp, finely chopped

Green chilli – 1, chopped

Onion – 40 g, sliced

Capsicum – 60 g, sliced

Soy sauce – 2 tsp (10 ml)

Red chilli sauce – 1 tbsp (15 g)

Vinegar – 1 tsp (5 ml)

Black pepper – ¼ tsp

Salt – as needed

Spring onion – optional Method of preparation Marinate the chicken: Mix with soy sauce, black pepper, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste and cornflour. Let it marinate for 15 to 20 minutes. Cook the noodles: Boil the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain and set aside. Sear the chicken: Heat the oil in your fry pan. Add the marinated chicken and cook over medium-high heat until golden and cooked through. Remove and set aside. Cook the aromatics: In the same pan, add garlic, ginger and green chilli. Sauté briefly, then add onion, capsicum, and bell peppers. Stir-fry for two to three minutes. Make the sauce: Add soy sauce, red chilli sauce, vinegar and black pepper. Mix well. Toss everything together: Add the cooked noodles and chicken back to the pan. Toss over high heat for one to two minutes until everything is coated in the sauce. Garnish with spring onion and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for spicy chicken breast with stir-fried noodles For the chicken marinade Chicken breast – 180 g, raw

Soy sauce – 1 tsp (5 ml)

Black pepper – ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder – ¼ tsp

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Cornflour – 1 tsp (3 g) For the noodles Dry noodles – 60 g

Oil – 1 tsp (5 ml)

Garlic – 3 cloves, finely chopped

Ginger – 1 tsp, finely chopped

Green chilli – 1, chopped

Onion – 40 g, sliced

Capsicum – 60 g, sliced

Soy sauce – 2 tsp (10 ml)

Red chilli sauce – 1 tbsp (15 g)

Vinegar – 1 tsp (5 ml)

Black pepper – ¼ tsp

Salt – as needed

Spring onion – optional Method of preparation Marinate the chicken: Mix with soy sauce, black pepper, red chilli powder, ginger-garlic paste and cornflour. Let it marinate for 15 to 20 minutes. Cook the noodles: Boil the noodles according to the packet instructions. Drain and set aside. Sear the chicken: Heat the oil in your fry pan. Add the marinated chicken and cook over medium-high heat until golden and cooked through. Remove and set aside. Cook the aromatics: In the same pan, add garlic, ginger and green chilli. Sauté briefly, then add onion, capsicum, and bell peppers. Stir-fry for two to three minutes. Make the sauce: Add soy sauce, red chilli sauce, vinegar and black pepper. Mix well. Toss everything together: Add the cooked noodles and chicken back to the pan. Toss over high heat for one to two minutes until everything is coated in the sauce. Garnish with spring onion and serve hot. {{/usCountry}}

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