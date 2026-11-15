Get ready for winter festivities with chef Kunal Kapur’s minced chicken pie recipe: See preparation

If you are looking for homemade snacks to make this year during the winter festivities, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has you covered with his minced chicken pie recipe.

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The chef shared the recipe on Instagram on November 14, writing in the caption, “Golden, flaky on the outside and filled with a deliciously spiced minced chicken filling on the inside. This minced chicken pie is everything you need for your next snack craving. Packed with flavour, easy to make and perfect for tea-time, house parties or whenever you’re in the mood for something delicious.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients

For pie dough

Maida (all-purpose flour) – 3 cups/375g

Sugar – 1tbsp

Butter – ¾ cup/185g

Chilled water – ⅓ cup/80ml approx

For chicken pie filling

Oil – 2tbsp

Butter – 2tbsp

Garlic, chopped – ½ tbsp

Onion, chopped – ½ cup

Celery, chopped – 3tbsp

Maida (all-purpose flour), dry – 1tbsp

Chicken, minced – 400g

Salt – to taste

Dried oregano – 1tsp

Carrots, diced – ½ cup

Green Peas – ½ cup

Chilli flakes – 2tsp

Pepper powder – ½ tsp

Cream – ½ cup

Cheese, grated – ¾ cup

For assembling

Maida (all-purpose flour) – ¼ cup

Egg – 1

Milk – ¼ cup

Pie mould – 9-inch round with detachable base

Method of preparation

For pie dough

Sift flour onto a cooking table, add soft butter, sugar and start rubbing them together with your hands. Do this till the entire flour is crumbly. This process will make the pie dough texture very brittle and crumbly. Make a well and pour chilled water into it, and mix together to make a dough. Do not have to knead this dough a lot; just make sure that the dough comes together with minimal cracks. Now place this dough in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to rest and firm up for rolling later.

For chicken pie filling

Heat a pan, pour in the oil and butter and let it melt. Add in chopped garlic and lightly stir it. Add in the onions, celery and cook them on medium heat for a minute. Do not brown any of the ingredients. Sprinkle some dry flour and cook till it turns blonde in colour. Increase the heat and add the chicken chunks. Sprinkle salt, oregano, and thyme and toss the chicken. Make sure to cook the chicken on high heat for three to four minutes. Add fresh green peas and carrots and cook them for another two minutes. Sprinkle chilli flakes and pepper powder, stir and pour in the cream. Stir it in and turn off the heat. Let it cool a bit, then add the grated cheese and mix well. Now let the filling cool down completely.

Assembling the pie

Bring the dough out of the fridge. It should be tight and firm for us to roll easily. In case the dough is still very soft, simply give it more time in the fridge. Lightly flour the kitchen counter and place the dough on it. Spread it a little with your hands and then, using a rolling pin, roll it out flat. Use very little dry flour to roll it evenly. Roll it out thin to about a quarter centimetre thick in all directions. Place the rolled-out dough on top of the pie mould. Press the dough gently to push it towards the bottom and sides of the mould. Press on the sides and then press on top of the edge of the mould to cut off the excess dough. Place the pie mould in the fridge for the time being. Mix together the remaining dough and then give it some rest in the fridge. Roll it out thin again, and this time cut 9-inch-long, 1.5cm-wide strips to make the lattice work on top of the pie. Remove the pie dough from the fridge and add the filling into the mould; spread it evenly but do not press it down. Once the strips are cut, place them vertically with a gap of a centimetre between them. Now, to prepare the lattice work with these strips, simply roll back alternate strips and place a strip horizontally. Bring back the rolled-up strips to their original position to set the pattern for the lattice work. Repeat till the entire lattice work is done on the pie. Lightly touch the strips with water underneath them where they are touching the edge of the pie mould. Press on top of the pie mould to cut off the excess pie dough. Break an egg in a bowl, pour in milk and whisk them. Using a brush, lightly brush this egg wash on top of the lattice work. Place the pie in a preheated oven and bake it at 170 degrees Celsius for 45 to 55 minutes or till the upper crust gets a good colour. Remove from the oven and place it to cool down for five minutes. Using oven mitts, separate the pie from the mould and place the pie onto a serving platter. Slice the pie to serve.

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