Give brownies and waffles a creamy chocolate makeover with these 2 decadent dessert recipes

Can you ever get enough of chocolate? After all, the decadent goodness melting in your mouth can leave you craving another bite. If a simple chocolate bar is not enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, take it up a notch by ‘chocolatifying’ your favourite treats, from brownies to waffle chips.ALSO READ: Bored of your usual homemade coffee? Try this easy salted cream coffee recipe with honey
We curated two recipes shared by Chef Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
1. Chocolate bloodbath
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
For the base
- Chocolate cake: 200 g, cut into cubes
- Chocolate brownie: 200 g, cut into cubes
For the chocolate truffle
- Dark chocolate: 150 g
- Fresh cream: 100 ml
For the chocolate truffle
- Dark chocolate: 150 g
- Fresh cream: 100 ml
For the chocolate fudge
- Dark chocolate: 100 g
- Fresh cream: 100 ml
- Butter: 1 tsp
For the chocolate mousse
- Dark chocolate: 100 g
- Fresh cream: 200 ml
To serve
- Chocolate ice cream: 4 scoops
Method
- Prepare the chocolate truffle: Gently heat the cream and pour it over the dark chocolate. Leave it for a minute before stirring until smooth and glossy. Allow it to cool slightly.
- Prepare the chocolate fudge: Heat the cream and pour it over the chocolate. Mix until smooth, then stir in the butter for a glossy finish.
- Prepare the chocolate mousse: Melt the dark chocolate and allow it to cool slightly. Whip the cream until soft peaks form, then gently fold in the melted chocolate until evenly combined. Refrigerate until set.
- Assemble the dessert: Arrange the chocolate cake and brownie pieces on a serving plate or in a bowl. Add spoonfuls of chocolate truffle and chocolate mousse between the layers.
- Finish and serve: Pour the warm chocolate fudge generously over the dessert and finish with scoops of chocolate ice cream. Serve immediately.
2. Dessert nachos
Serves: 4
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
For the waffle chips
- Plain waffles: 4
- Butter: 1 tbsp
For the dark chocolate mousse
- Dark chocolate: 120 g
- Fresh cream: 200 ml
For the berry compote
- Mixed berries: 150 g
- Sugar: 2 tbsp
- Lemon juice: 1 tsp
For the chocolate drizzle
- Dark chocolate: 100 g
- Fresh cream: 75 ml
To finish
- Biscoff spread: 3 to 4 tbsp
- Whipped cream: ½ cup
Method
- Prepare the waffle chips: Cut the waffles into triangular pieces. Lightly brush with butter and toast until crisp. Set aside to cool.
- Prepare the dark chocolate mousse: Melt the dark chocolate and allow it to cool slightly. Whip the cream until soft peaks form and gently fold in the chocolate. Refrigerate until set.
- Prepare the berry compote: Add the berries, sugar and lemon juice to a saucepan. Cook over medium heat until the berries soften and the mixture thickens slightly while retaining some texture. Set aside to cool.
- Prepare the chocolate drizzle: Heat the cream and pour it over the dark chocolate. Stir until smooth.
- Assemble the nachos: Arrange the waffle chips on a serving plate. Drizzle with chocolate and add spoonfuls of dark chocolate mousse, Biscoff spread, berry compote and whipped cream.
- Serve: Serve immediately while the waffle chips are still crisp.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.