Have you heard of a chocolate cyst? Fertility doctor explains everything about it, including how it affects the female body

This is not your regular chocolate. Chocolate cysts contain dark, old blood. They indicate endometriosis, a medical condition in which endometrium-like tissue grows outside the uterus. Several symptoms are associated with the condition, and removing these cysts may be necessary at times. A chocolate cyst results from endometriosis, a condition in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus. When this tissue attaches to the ovary, it continues to function just as it would inside the uterus; during the menstrual cycle, it thickens and bleeds every month. Since this blood remains trapped within the ovary and cannot escape, it accumulates over time, forming a cyst. Painful period with pelvic and lower back pain can be Endometriosis or ‘chocolate cyst’, says doctor (Pixabay) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Symptoms of a chocolate cyst Discomfort or pain in the pelvis is the most frequent sign of ovarian endometrioma. This pain can occur at any time of the month, not only during your periods.

Extremely painful periods Soreness during sexual intercourse Frequent and painful urination Back pain Nausea and vomiting Bloating Causes of a chocolate cyst There is a lot of confusion about the causes of a chocolate cyst. Let’s learn the right cause from an expert fertility specialist at Aasha Ayurveda Fertility Center. Dr Chanchal Sharma lists the following causes of Chocolate cysts. People often assume chocolate cysts form because of endometriosis.

Let’s get to know these causes: The prominent cause (endometriosis): Because the blood has no exit, it accumulates, forming a dark, thick, brownish fluid resembling melted chocolate. Hereditary: If someone in your family has had endometriosis earlier, you may be more likely to inherit it. Hormonal causes: An estrogen imbalance can cause this tissue to grow. Immune system problems: Your body's inability to expel endometrial tissue that has moved from its original location can also be responsible. Now you know about the symptoms and causes of chocolate cyst formation. Let’s learn the solution. The treatment for this depends on the following factors: the size of the cysts, how much pain they cause, and whether the person is trying to conceive or not.

Doctor’s recommendation If you have minor symptoms, get an ultrasound. Awareness is the first step to treating infertility. Regular monitoring and consultation with a doctor can help you manage this condition naturally. In Ayurvedic medicine, consult a qualified Ayurvedic doctor to create a personalized treatment plan, as these cysts often require comprehensive treatment that addresses both hormonal and local factors.

In case of severe symptoms, Ayurveda suggests these natural practices: Natural therapy: Procedures such as Lekhana Basti or Niruha Basti are employed to balance the Vata dosha; Vata imbalance is considered the primary cause of obstruction and pain associated with women's health issues. Uttar Basti: This is a specialized therapy in which a medicated oil is inserted through the vaginal opening to clear out the toxins in the body. This therapy is neither painful nor expensive. Sometimes used to directly treat pelvic disorders. Other treatments: Procedures such as “Yoni Pichu” (a tampon soaked in herbal oil) are sometimes used to improve blood circulation in the area and reduce pelvic inflammation. Surgery (only in some extreme cases): If the cyst is large (typically greater than 4 centimeters), causing severe pain, or impacting fertility, a surgeon can remove it using a minimally invasive procedure called laparoscopy. Dr Chanchal Sharma believes that the treatment for infertility does not have to be painful or affect your body with side effects later. Aasha Ayurveda believes in a holistic approach, providing treatment based on your body type and the disease condition. It should be kept in mind that despite the damage that chocolate cysts cause to the ovaries, many women can conceive naturally with them too.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)