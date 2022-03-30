Endometriosis: Myths and facts about ‘chocolate cyst’ that you should know

Endometriosis is a health condition in which the lining of the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows outside of the uterus, the fallopian tubes, the vagina, the cervix or even on the bladder or rectum and since women aren’t much aware of the condition, there is a delay in diagnosis of it and may have to suffer from poor quality of life. Some of the common symptoms noticed in women going through this disorder includes immensely painful periods with pelvic and lower back pain, pain during or after intercourse, excessive bleeding, digestive problems, painful urination, fatigue, depression or anxiety and abdominal bloating and nausea.

Popularly known as 'chocolate cyst', endometriosis diagnosis takes a long time - almost a decade, thereby affecting the quality of women's life immensely. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Kharghar, shared, “Even though endometriosis is a common condition seen in women of reproductive age group, it is often complex and misunderstood. Endometriosis happens when the tissue, much like the tissue that normally lines the uterus (known as endometrium), tends to grow elsewhere in the body and leads to pain, scarring and in some instances, infertility. One with endometriosis has to be careful and listen to the advice given by the doctor as there are many misconceptions regarding this condition.”

Urging women to seek timely treatment, Dr Surabhi Siddhartha busted some myths regarding this health condition:

1. Myth: Teenagers cannot suffer from endometriosis.

Fact: This statement is not at all true. It is extremely common for women in their 20s to be diagnosed with endometriosis, and these women encounter pain and symptoms since their first period. Nowadays, even young girls are being diagnosed with this condition.

2. Myth: Pregnancy can cure endometriosis.

Fact: This is one of the commonest myths that women tend to believe. Some women have experienced a reduction in the severity of their endometriosis after becoming pregnant. But, various studies have confirmed that pregnancy is not a cure. You can also clear all your doubts regarding this with your treating doctor.

3. Myth: It is impossible for women with endometriosis to conceive and have a baby.

Fact: Having endometriosis doesn’t mean that you are infertile. There are many women who are diagnosed with this condition and have conceived naturally. Infertility is seen when the condition is extreme and left untreated. If you’ve been diagnosed with endometriosis, discuss fertility treatments with your specialist, especially if you’ve been trying to achieve pregnancy for over a year.

4. Myth: Signs and symptoms are always seen in women with endometriosis.

Fact: Some women with endometriosis will not exhibit any signs or symptoms.