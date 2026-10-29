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Give your Diwali snack platter a cheesy twist with this homemade hara bhara cheese ball recipe

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 20:01:53 IST
By Adrija Dey
Prefer HTon Google
Hara Bhara Cheese Balls have a delightful cheese pull, perfect for cheese lovers. (Picture credit: Instagram)
Hara Bhara Cheese Balls have a delightful cheese pull, perfect for cheese lovers. (Picture credit: Instagram)
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For your Diwali gathering, choose this mozzarella-stuffed hara bhara cheese balls recipe to refresh your taste buds.

As you curate a tantalising Diwali menu for your festive gatherings and house parties, make sure you include the best desi treats. Nothing completes the appetiser menu quite like good cheese balls.ALSO READ: Diwali home decor: 5 ways to make your space feel festive without overdoing it

Frozen cheese balls are a convenient choice, but this Diwali, skip them and try making your own. This way, you also have more control over the ingredients that go into them.

As part of a series of Diwali snacks, Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for homemade hara bhara cheese balls, which are easy to make with ingredients readily available at home. The recipe features delicious mozzarella cheese, and the cheese pull is sure to make your guests gasp and swoon over your culinary skills.

If you are looking for a crispy, crunchy, and savoury addition to your Delhi menu with plenty of creamy, cheesy goodness, these hara bhara cheese balls take the crown. They are gooey and spicy, with a generous portion of healthy greens. They are perfect if you wish to skip frozen treats and serve your guests a homemade treat.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adrija Dey

Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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