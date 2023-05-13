This Mother's Day 2023, surprise your mom with a mouth-watering dessert of Ice-Cream Sandwich Cake that combines the classic charm of ice-cream sandwiches with the elegance of cake. An ice cream sandwich cake is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that combines layers of ice cream sandwiches with various toppings and fillings. Happy Mother's Day 2023 special recipe: Treat your mom to a mouth-watering dessert of Ice-Cream Sandwich Cake (Photo by Hershey India)

You can get creative with the flavours of ice cream, toppings and fillings to customise the cake according to your lady boss' preferences. It's a fun and delicious treat for special occasions or any time your mom craves a cold and sweet dessert so, grab your apron and create a simple and delicious dessert of Ice-Cream Sandwich Cake for your mother with the recipe given below that takes only 10 minutes to whip up.

Ingredients:

2 cups vanilla ice cream

2 teaspoons strawberry flavour syrup

2 tablespoons chocolate flavoured syrup

Equipment Needed

1 saucepan

1 tray to set the jelly

Method:

With a serrated knife, slice the premade cake horizontally into 3 layers and place in the freezer. Take the softened vanilla ice cream and divide it into two bowls.

In one bowl, stir together ice cream and strawberry flavour syrup. In the other bowl, stir together ice cream and chocolate flavour syrup

On a plate, place one layer of cake and spread the strawberry ice cream. Gently place the second cake layer on top of strawberry mixture and spread the chocolate ice cream.

Top with a third cake layer; cover and freeze until firm. Serve frozen, cut into slices and serve.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)