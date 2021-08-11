Hartalika Teej 2021: Lip-smacking diabetes-friendly dessert recipes you must try

Hartalika Teej 2021: It's not easy for people with Diabetes to choose a perfect dessert recipe that satisfies their sweet cravings and can be rustled up in a healthy way. Festival time especially calls for family celebration and it cannot be complete without some sweet treats. But the good thing is that preparation of a diabetes-friendly recipe doesn't require an extra effort and if ingredients are picked with care, there's no need to worry about the food upsetting your blood sugar levels.

A few things have to be kept in mind when preparing desserts for diabetics. Instead of whole milk, low fat milk can be used, refined sugar must be substituted with natural sweeteners with low Glycemic index (GI) like jaggery or honey. Jaggery unlike sugar doesn't play havoc with your blood glucose levels and can make you feel full for longer.

Makhana, or lotus seeds, is another ingredient that has a low GI which means it can keep your blood sugar levels in check. On the other hand, foods like rice, bread, regular cakes have a high GI which is not good for people with diabetes. Makhana also packs in a lot of health benefits as it has high magnesium and calcium content that helps in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol. No wonder, its dried or roasted version serves as a perfect snack for diabetics.

Kanika Malhotra Nutritionist & Weight Loss Expert suggests two diabetes-friendly dessert recipes on the occasion of Hartalika Teej 2021:

1. Besan Milkdiabeti

Besan Milk sweetened by jaggery is an ideal dessert for diabetics

Ingredients

1 cup milk (200 ml)

1 tablespoon besan

1/4 teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon Jaggery (or sugar free)

1 tablespoon Olive oil

1 almond for garnish

3 strands saffron

Method

To begin making Besan Milk

heat olive in a sauce pan, add besan and slow roast it until it turns golden and aromatic.

Slowly add milk and whisk it well to avoid lumps.

Add cardamom and jaggery (or sugar free) and mix well.

Add saffron and whisk the mix for 5 minutes until it turns a little thick.

Switch off the heat, add the nuts.

Serve the hot Besan Milk hot

2. Rose Makhana Kheer

Makhana or lotus seeds is a low GI food which helps in controlling blood sugar levels.

Ingredients

1/2 cup makhana / foxnuts

Sugar free - as desired

1 litre low fat milk

1 spoon olive oil

Saffron

7 almonds

1/2 teaspoon green cardamom

1 spoon rose water

Method

Step 1 - Roast almonds and the makhanas in a pan

Step 2 - Now, take a deep-bottomed pan and place it over medium flame and add milk to it. In the meantime, take 3/4th of the makhanas, almonds, and add them to a grinder. Grind it to form a powder.

Step 3 - When the milk starts boiling, add sugar, cardamom powder, saffron and the powdered mixture to the pan. Stir the mixture for a minute and then, add the rest of the almonds and makhanas.

Step 4 - Stir the mixture for about 10 minutes or until the makhanas turn soft and the rest of the mixture turns creamy.

Then, let it be on sim and turn off the flame.

Transfer the kheer to a serving bowl. Add little bit of rose water and garnish it with almonds and rose petals.

Refrigerate and enjoy after few hours.

