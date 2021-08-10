Hartalika Teej 2021: Sweeten this festive month with this doodhi ka halwa recipe

August is quite a festive month and many celebrations are upon us, and while this may be the perfect excuse, does one ever really need one when it comes to gorging on sumptuous delicacies? It is so fascinating to see a vegetable that tastes quite bland like doodhi (lauki or bottle gourd, whatever you call it) get doused in some ghee, milk, sugar and nuts and evolve into this most delicious and quick to make dessert. Check out this recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar that will have your halwa ready in under 45 minutes:

Ingredients

3-4 heaped tbsp Ghee

1 Bottle gourd, peeled, thick grated

2 cups Milk

A pinch baking soda

½ cup Sugar

½ tsp Cardamom powder

For Fried Nuts

1 tbsp Ghee

1 tsp Chironji

4-5 Almonds, chopped

4-5 Cashew nut, chopped

For Garnish

Rose petals

Silver vark

Mint sprig

Fried Cashew nut

Method to prepare

In a pot, add milk and bring it to a boil, to this add baking soda, and stir well.

Then take a heavy bottom pan, add ghee, grated bottle gourd and saute it well on a medium flame, continue until the raw smell of the gourd goes away and the moisture evaporates. Once this is done, add hot milk and cook on a medium flame, stirring constantly.

Now, add fried nuts and mix well. Once the milk is absorbed in the gourd you will add sugar, constantly stirring until the halwa thickens.

Now, add cardamom powder and cook for two minutes. Garnished it with fried cashew, rose petals, silver varak and mint sprig, or any how you want. Served warm or chilled.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON