Homemade ice creams you can easily make with fruits

One of the most-loved desserts across the world, almost every country has a different story or version about origin of this delicious frozen treat. In India, Kulfi was originated during Mughal era. The earliest Kulfi was made using a mix of dense and creamy milk flavoured with pistachios and saffron and was poured into metal cones and immersed in slurry ice till it was ready. Gelato in Italy, Mochi in Japan and simply ice cream in America, this frozen delight has traversed a long and glorious journey over many centuries. (Also read: 5 fennel seeds or Saunf recipes to ease digestion in summer)

Here are some interesting ice cream recipes made of fruits you can whip up easily at home

A summer favourite, ice cream is not just the perfect treat for sweet tooth but also provides much-needed respite from summer heat. However, store-bought ice creams can have a high amount of fat and sugar raising risk of obesity, high blood sugar levels, and increased chances of heat ailments. You can create your own healthy versions at home using fruits, nuts and natural sweeteners like honey, dates, jaggery to name a few.

Here are some interesting ice cream recipes made of fruits you can whip up easily at home, suggested by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, Delhi. Instead of sugar, you can use natural sweeteners mentioned above to make them healthier.

1. Apple ice cream

Ingredients

Apple - 2 No.

Milk full cream - 500 ml

Condense milk - 50 ml

Almond flakes - 20 gm

Cashew nuts (chopped) - 20 gm

Sugar - 50 gm

Mint leaves - for garnish

Method

• Take a fresh apple, cut on top and cut around the seed area. Take a spoon for twisting the seeds and take them out.

• To make ice-cream mixture, boil the milk on medium flame. Let it boil and reduce to 1/3rd of milk. Add sugar and let it boil for some time. Now, milk will become thick in consistency. Add condensed milk, nuts and boil it for anothertwo minutes. Turn off the flame. Let the ice cream mixture cool down for a while.

• Take ice cream mixture, stuff it into the apple, close on top and freeze it for 3-4 hours. Once it sets, take out the apple ice-cream and cut it into slices. Tastes best when served with mint garnish.

2. Blueberry ice cream sorbet

Ingredients

Blueberry - 4 cups

Lemon zest - 1 tsp

Lemon juice - 1 no

Egg white - 2 nos

Crushed ice - 2 nos

Method

• Add blueberry, lemon zest, lemon juice, and egg white in a bowl. Stir to coat blueberry and mash it.

• Put all the ingredients in the blender and blend for a minute until smooth. Remove the mixture in the large bowl. Chill the mixture for an hour in the deep fridge. Serve with few fresh blueberry and lemon zest.

3. Organic mango honey pistachio ice cream

Mango Honey Ice Cream recipe

Ingredients

Alphanso puree - 500 gm

Sugar - 10 gm

Pistachio - 10 gm

Condensed milk - 10 ml

Honey - 7 ml

Whipped cream - 100 ml

Full cream milk - 20 ml

Mint to garnish

Method

• Collect mango pulp with spoon and put it in blender with sugar and milk. Blend properly until sugar is dissolved.

• In a bowl, add whipped cream, honey and condensed milk. Stir for a minute until mixed well.

• Add the pulp to the above mixture and mix until smooth. Refrigerate the mixture for three hours.

• Take out from the refrigerator and mix the semi-hard ice cream again in a blender. Add chopped pistachio and freeze overnight.

• Put it in deep fridge or freezer for 6 hours or overnight. Cce cream is ready to serve. Add some mint sprig to it for freshness and flavour.

