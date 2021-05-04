Immunity boosting herbs to beat Covid-19

With COVID-19 emerging as a global pandemic, leaving its impact in each family across the planet, the implications of its spread have become far more serious than envisaged. At such times, it’s important to follow the protocols of wearing a mask, using sanitisers, staying indoors and strengthening immunity. Wondering how to boost your immunity against the virus? Get back to the old nuske using our age-old herbs and spices.

“A wholesome diet, good sleep, yoga or exercise and stress management techniques like pranayama and meditation are the foundation of a strong immune system. Ayurvedic herbs can further act like boosters to support a healthy immune function,” says Namita Piparaiya, Yoga and Ayurveda Lifestyle Specialist, Founder - Yoganama.

Ayurvedic herbs

It’s time to switch to these miraculous solutions that Ayurveda provides and have those wonder concoctions. The most easily accessible of all is, Tulsi, an aromatic leaf that could be your primary line of defence against COVID-19.

“Tulsi also known as the queen of herbs is such an inexpensive leaf found in almost all home gardens and has such powerful immunity boosting and anti-viral properties. Fresh tulsi leaves are known to help with chronic fever and when they are mixed with honey and ginger juice, they are useful in treating cough.

One could consume tulsi in the form of brew by simply boiling a few leaves in water, and sipping it warm with a few drops of tulsi,” says Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine. Piparaiya adds, “Another herb is Giloy which has been used since ages in the treatment of fever.”

Decoding ways to strengthen immunity naturally seems easy if we are willing to look up our kitchen cabinets and use these herbs in our diet. ”Star anise is one of the vital ingredients of Chinese medicinal herbs and is widely known for its antiviral effects,” adds Coutinho.

Simply boil 1-2 star anise in water and drink a lukewarm brew. It is great for coughs and colds, flus, nausea and indigestion. Pippariya recommends ginger as it has anti-inflammatory properties and is also tridoshic (suits all doshas). She adds, “Ashwagandha too is a stimulating herb which is also an adaptogen - it helps the body fight stress - both physical and mental.”

She cautiously sums up, “Must look at herbs as ingredients that act as catalysts to support an overall healthy lifestyle.”

