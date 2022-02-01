Italian cuisine is the simplest: Chef Nandita Karan

Specializes in Indian and Continental cuisines, Nandita Karan, executive chef, The Lalit, Chandigarh has developed love for food and cooking at early stage. Inspired from her grandmother’s kitchen, she has travelled across the world to learn and hone her culinary skills. A graduate of Institute of Hotel Management, Patna, she uses simple and fresh ingredients, and loves to cook a delightful meal with lots of green vegetables. “Green vegetables have their own identity and can be sampled in the exotic delicacies,” says Karan who also loves Italian cuisine. We speak to her about her food journey and growing food trends of 2022.

Question:Walk us through your culinary journey Answer: I have my roots in Patna (Bihar), though I barely lived there. My professional culinary journey may have started in my final year of graduation, but my love for food and ingredients grew at a young age. I was always influenced by the local cuisines and delicacies prepared by my mother and grandmothers. In my career spanning two decades, I have had the fortune of working in some of the best properties across the country and in the UK and Australia. I have also worked with celebrity chefs such as Jamie Oliver in Jamies Italian restaurant in Birmingham and Chef Sanjeev Kapoor in Khana Khazana in Mumbai. Last few years at The Lalit Chandigarh have helped me carve a niche. I take care of several restaurants, events, food festivals, plan menus and make food budgets. During the pandemic, we brought back the focus to healthy foods in the kitchen. Last year, I was also awarded with Lady Chef of the Year, by ICF Indian Culinary Forum. I am grateful for the recognition and hope my love for ingredients and delicacies satiates many more food lovers and nourishes their souls.

Question:What cuisine do you like cooking the most and why?Answer: I love to cook Italian food the most. Having worked with Chef Jamie Oliver and Chef Gennaro Contaldo in the United Kingdom, I got acquainted with Italian culture and their food habits closely. It’s the simplest of cuisines, where only a few ingredients can do wonders.

Question: What are some of the new trends you see emerging in the hospitality sector?Answer: Hospitality is an ever evolving industry. However, during the pandemic there was a drastic change in both services and operations. Technology has come to play a big role in hospitality - an industry that at its core has been about human touch. While the service side saw a rise in hygiene protocols and contactless operations; the kitchen staff adapted by introducing immunity boosting menus, and incorporating nutritious recipes and superfoods, which will also rule 2022 as well. With people becoming more health conscious, aware of the nutritional values in the food they eat, and the effect of our unsustainable consumption on the planet; sustainability has emerged to be more than a trend, it’s become a lifestyle.

Question:What new trends do you see emerging?Answer: As I said before, sustainability is the biggest trend. People are aware about healthier options for various ingredients, which has increased the demand for alternative formulations. They resort to alternate (vegan) meat to avoid actual meat; whole milk is substituted by soy and almond. Consumers look for nutrition, they look for meals that incorporate superfoods, like seeds, gluten free options like gnocchi and quinoa. However, I feel simple healthy food is never out of fashion.

Question: How would you describe your philosophy of eating and dining?Answer: I am a food lover, like most chefs. My philosophy is to always love what you eat and respect food. I cook with fresh ingredients, which are sourced locally. I am not a fan of too much spices, which sometimes kill the flavour and original taste of the product. When I am out dining, I always like to try regional and local cuisine of that area.

Question: What are your favourite cuisines to cook? Do you cook them for your family? Answer: As a chef, I am constantly cooking various cuisines for guests, but still cooking for my own family gives me joy. I enjoy cooking Italian and local Indian cuisines, as not only are they full of immaculate flavour but they both prioritize family and love for food. The cultural similarities between India and Italy resonate with me, thus on a lazy day you would find me boiling a pot of pasta or indulging in some chicken curry rice. My soul meal consists of dal with a lot of green, leafy vegetables, like palak, methi or just simply spring onion or garlic, with a seasonal vegetable.

Question: Food is an ever evolving art. How would you like to master it or create a legacy in it?Answer: I truly believe in G.B. Shaw’s words, “There is no love more sincere than the love of food.” It is the only art form that appeals to all human senses. One of the main reasons I decided to become a chef was to build popularity and work towards saving the lost traditions and trends of Bihar’s regional cuisine. I don’t know about legacy, but I will feel accomplished if I can do that.

