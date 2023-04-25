Jungkook shares secret recipe of perilla oil makguksu with BTS Army, we are instantly craving Korean buckwheat noodles

Always the one to flaunt his culinary skills in a surprise appearance on Weverse, BTS' golden maknae Jeon Jungkook came LIVE late last night to cook his special 'perilla oil makguksu' as fans, or BTS Army, watched him cook and eat while happily and willingly ruining their sleep schedule once again only to be treated to his secret recipe of perilla oil makguksu. Perilla oil makguksu is a Korean dish that consists of cold buckwheat noodles, vegetables and a dressing made with perilla oil and as promised during the LIVE streaming, Jungkook later posted the “recipe for toasty buldak mayo perilla oil makguksu” on his Weverse account. Jungkook shares his secret recipe of perilla oil makguksu with BTS Army and we are instantly craving Korean buckwheat noodles (Photo by Twitter/EBOYYJK/simplyjustJJ)

Famous across the world for being a talented singer, dancer and rapper, Jungkook has also shown his stellar skills in the kitchen and has shared some of his cooking on BTS's variety show "Run BTS!" where his cooking skills impressed not only his fans but also his fellow BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V - who praised his dishes on the show. The recent Weverse LIVE saw him impressing his fans yet again with his cooking skills and leaving them hungry while wanting more.

However, Jungkook shared not only the visuals of how to cook the Korean ramen in his LIVE but also dropped his secret recipe later with all the steps to make the buckwheat noodle dish as promised. Check out the recipe below and thank us later.

Ingredients:

Perilla oil 4 (the cold pressed 100% pure perilla oil)

Cham sauce 2 (t/n: lighter, a little bit sweeter than soy sauce)

Buldak sauce

1 buldak mayo

1 egg yolk 1 (and take out all the stringy things!)

(you can probably add minced garlic and/or chili flakes to taste but personally haven’t tried it myself)

Method:

Talking about how to prepare it, ‘chef’ Jungkook advised, “So mix all of that together and your sauce is complete if you're making a bigger portion multiply all of that by two and it’ll be good. Boil as much of the buckwheat noodles as you want to eat, then put in cold water to wash out the starch and toss the noodles to drain them well, Then pour as much sauce as you want over the noodles and add seaweed flakes. I don’t mean just any normal dried seaweed flakes, I’m talking about those seasoned ones!!! So you top it off with the flakes and that's iiiiiiiit! (sic).”

The 25-year-old superstar concluded his post by saying, “I’m sleepy now byeee (sic)” but the food enthusiast in us can't wait to try our hands on this droolworthy recipe. What about you?