Leftover roti recipe: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy way to give chapatis a tasty makeover

Wondering what to do with leftover rotis? Instead of letting them go to waste, give them a delicious twist with this quick and easy recipe by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Perfect for busy mornings or when hunger strikes between meals, this simple dish is worth trying in your kitchen.

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(Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives Jaipur’s crispy doodh jalebi and Gujarat’s favourite fafda a delicious twist with bruschetta; see recipe )

Ingredients:

2 eggs

2 leftover rotis

Salt to taste

A pinch of turmeric powder

1 green chilli, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 small tomato, chopped

2 tsp oil

Sliced onions, as required

2 tsp vinegar

Chaat masala, for sprinkling

Tomato ketchup, for serving

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How to make a roti omelette roll

Step 1: Prepare the egg mixture

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Heat 1 tsp oil in a shallow non-stick pan. Pour in half the egg mixture and spread it lightly across the pan.

Step 3: Add the roti

Place one leftover roti over the egg mixture and cook for about a minute. Carefully flip it over and cook for another minute, allowing the egg to cook through.

Step 4: Add the filling and seasonings

Transfer the roti to a worktop. Place sliced onions along one side, drizzle with 1 tsp vinegar and sprinkle chaat masala over the filling.

Step 5: Roll and serve

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Roll the roti tightly, cut it into halves and serve hot with tomato ketchup. Repeat the process with the remaining ingredients to make the second roll.

A quick and tasty way to use leftover rotis

This roti omelette roll is an easy way to reduce food waste while making a satisfying meal from ingredients commonly found in Indian kitchens. The eggs add protein, the vegetables bring freshness, and the spices give the roll its distinctive flavour. Whether you need a quick breakfast before heading out or a simple snack to enjoy in the evening, this recipe offers a practical way to turn leftover rotis into something delicious.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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