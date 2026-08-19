Love tandoori food? Try these 3 vegetarian recipes with a modern twist on classic Indian flavours: Step-by-step process

Want to give your vegetarian dishes a tandoori twist? Try these recipes shared by Chef Harsha Pal Singh, Executive Chef at The Boomerung Complex, Noida, Jaypee Hotels, and surprise your friends and family with your culinary skills. Here's the breakdown of the recipes.

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1. Tandoori bhutta and burrata chaat

Ingredients:

2 fresh corn cobs

100 g burrata cheese

2 tbsp mint-coriander chutney

1 tbsp tamarind chutney

1 tbsp butter

½ tsp chaat masala

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tsp lemon juice

Fresh coriander

Pomegranate seeds

Salt to taste

Tandoori bhutta and burrata chaat recipe.

Method:

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2. Mix chaat masala, roasted cumin, Kashmiri chilli and salt.

3. Rub the spice mixture evenly over the corn.

4. Roast in a hot tandoor until the corn develops a smoky aroma and light char.

5. Remove the kernels from the cob or cut the cob into portions.

6. Place burrata on a serving plate and arrange the hot tandoori corn around it.

7. Drizzle with mint-coriander and tamarind chutneys.

8. Finish with lemon juice, fresh coriander and pomegranate seeds.

9. Serve immediately.

Plating: Place burrata at the centre of the plate and arrange charred corn around it. Finish with chutney dots, pomegranate and fresh coriander.

2. Tandoori jackfruit galouti

Ingredients:

300 g young jackfruit, cooked

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50 g roasted gram powder

2 tbsp fried onion paste

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

½ tsp garam masala

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tbsp mint leaves, chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

Oil or ghee for brushing

For serving:

Mint-coriander chutney

Pickled onions

Lemon wedges

Tandoori jackfruit galouti recipe.

Method:

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1. Boil the jackfruit until completely tender and drain well.

2. Finely mince or mash the jackfruit.

3. Add roasted gram powder, fried onion paste, ginger, garlic, garam masala, cardamom, cumin and Kashmiri chilli.

4. Add chopped coriander, mint, lemon juice and salt.

5. Mix thoroughly until a soft but workable mixture forms.

6. Rest the mixture for 15–20 minutes.

7. Shape into small, flat galouti-style kebabs.

8. Brush lightly with oil or ghee.

9. Place the kebabs in a hot tandoor and cook until lightly charred and golden on the outside.

10. Carefully remove and serve hot with mint chutney and pickled onions.

Plating: Arrange three galouti kebabs on a plate with mint chutney, pickled onions and a small garnish of microgreens or fresh coriander.

3. Tandoori paneer steak with smoked pepper sauce

Ingredients:

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250 g thick-cut paneer

100 g hung curd

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

For smoked pepper sauce:

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp butter

2 tbsp cream

Salt to taste

For garnish:

Seasonal grilled vegetables

Fresh coriander

Microgreens

Tandoori paneer steak with smoked pepper sauce recipe.

Method:

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1. Whisk together hung curd, ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri chilli, turmeric, garam masala, cumin, lemon juice, mustard oil and salt.

2. Coat the paneer steaks generously with the marinade.

3. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

4. Roast the bell peppers over an open flame or in the tandoor until their skins are charred.

5. Remove the skins and blend the peppers with black pepper, butter, cream and salt until smooth.

6. Place the marinated paneer in a hot tandoor.

7. Cook until the exterior develops a deep char while the centre remains soft.

8. Heat the smoked pepper sauce gently before serving.

9. Place the paneer steak over the sauce and accompany it with grilled seasonal vegetables.

Plating: Spoon the smoked pepper sauce across the plate, place the tandoori paneer steak on top and garnish with grilled vegetables, coriander and microgreens.

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