Make pasta night delicious with these 3 recipes: Creamy Alfredo, pink sauce penne and arrabbiata

Pasta is an all-time favourite, and a craving can easily tempt you to order in. But why order when you can make it at home? A homemade pasta dinner not only lets you know exactly which ingredients go into your meal but also gives you room to experiment with sauces, vegetables and toppings. Whether you prefer spicy, tangy flavours or rich, creamy sauces, there is a pasta dish for everyone. ALSO READ: Upgrade your regular paratha with this crispy air fryer recipe packed with juicy chicken keema

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Chef Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., shared three pasta recipes with HT Lifestyle which you can easily make at home.

1. Creamy Alfredo spaghetti

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Silky spaghetti tossed in a rich, creamy white sauce with sautéed vegetables, finished with fresh basil and a generous sprinkle of grated cheese.

Preparation time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes | Servings: 2

Ingredients

Spaghetti: 200 g

Salt: as required

Olive oil: 1 tsp

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{{^usCountry}} For the Alfredo sauce Butter: 30 g

Garlic, finely chopped: 1 tbsp

Fresh cream: 200 ml

Milk: 50 ml

Parmesan cheese, grated: 40 g

Black pepper: ½ tsp

Mixed herbs: ½ tsp

Salt: to taste

Pasta cooking water: as required {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the Alfredo sauce Butter: 30 g

Garlic, finely chopped: 1 tbsp

Fresh cream: 200 ml

Milk: 50 ml

Parmesan cheese, grated: 40 g

Black pepper: ½ tsp

Mixed herbs: ½ tsp

Salt: to taste

Pasta cooking water: as required {{/usCountry}}

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For the vegetables and garnish

Zucchini, sliced: 50 g

Bell peppers, sliced: 50 g

Cherry tomatoes, halved: 50 g

Fresh basil leaves: a few

Grated cheese: for garnish

Optional chicken addition

Boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces: 150 g

Olive oil: 1 tsp

Salt and black pepper: to taste

Method

Cook the spaghetti: Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente, following the packet instructions. Reserve some pasta water before draining.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente, following the packet instructions. Reserve some pasta water before draining. Prepare the vegetables: Heat a little olive oil in a pan. Add the zucchini and bell peppers and sauté until just tender. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook briefly. Set aside.

Heat a little olive oil in a pan. Add the zucchini and bell peppers and sauté until just tender. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook briefly. Set aside. Cook the chicken (optional): If using chicken, heat olive oil in a separate pan. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper and cook until golden and fully cooked through. Set aside.

If using chicken, heat olive oil in a separate pan. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper and cook until golden and fully cooked through. Set aside. Prepare the garlic butter base: Melt the butter in a pan over medium-low heat. Add the chopped garlic and sauté until fragrant without allowing it to brown.

Melt the butter in a pan over medium-low heat. Add the chopped garlic and sauté until fragrant without allowing it to brown. Make the Alfredo sauce: Add the fresh cream and milk, stirring gently. Simmer on low heat until the sauce begins to thicken slightly.

Add the fresh cream and milk, stirring gently. Simmer on low heat until the sauce begins to thicken slightly. Season and enrich: Add the grated Parmesan, black pepper, mixed herbs and salt. Stir until the cheese melts and the sauce becomes smooth.

Add the grated Parmesan, black pepper, mixed herbs and salt. Stir until the cheese melts and the sauce becomes smooth. Combine: Add the cooked spaghetti, sautéed vegetables and optional cooked chicken to the sauce. Toss until evenly coated, adding a little reserved pasta water if needed.

Add the cooked spaghetti, sautéed vegetables and optional cooked chicken to the sauce. Toss until evenly coated, adding a little reserved pasta water if needed. Finish and serve: Garnish with fresh basil and grated cheese. Serve immediately.

2. Creamy pink sauce penne

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Penne coated in a luscious pink sauce that balances the tang of tomatoes with the richness of cream, complemented by colourful vegetables, fresh basil and grated cheese.

Preparation time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes | Servings: 2

Ingredients

Penne pasta: 200 g

Salt: as required

Olive oil: 1 tsp

For the pink sauce

Olive oil: 1 tbsp

Butter: 15 g

Garlic, finely chopped: 1 tbsp

Onion, finely chopped: 50 g

Tomato puree: 200 g

Fresh cream: 150 ml

Mixed herbs: 1 tsp

Chilli flakes: ¼ tsp, optional

Black pepper: ¼ tsp

Salt: to taste

Pasta cooking water: as required

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For the vegetables and garnish

Zucchini, sliced: 50 g

Yellow and red bell peppers, sliced: 75 g

Cherry tomatoes, halved: 50 g

Fresh basil leaves: a few

Grated cheese: for garnish

Optional chicken addition

Boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces: 150 g

Olive oil: 1 tsp

Salt and black pepper: to taste

Method

Cook the penne: Bring salted water to a boil and cook the penne until al dente, following the packet instructions. Reserve some pasta water before draining.

Bring salted water to a boil and cook the penne until al dente, following the packet instructions. Reserve some pasta water before draining. Prepare the vegetables: Heat a little olive oil in a pan. Sauté the zucchini and bell peppers until just tender. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook briefly. Set aside.

Heat a little olive oil in a pan. Sauté the zucchini and bell peppers until just tender. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook briefly. Set aside. Cook the chicken (optional): Heat olive oil in a separate pan. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper and sauté until golden and fully cooked through. Set aside.

Heat olive oil in a separate pan. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper and sauté until golden and fully cooked through. Set aside. Prepare the base: Heat the olive oil and butter in a pan. Add the garlic and onion and sauté until fragrant and translucent.

Heat the olive oil and butter in a pan. Add the garlic and onion and sauté until fragrant and translucent. Cook the tomato sauce: Add the tomato puree, mixed herbs, chilli flakes, black pepper and salt. Simmer for 8–10 minutes until the sauce thickens.

Add the tomato puree, mixed herbs, chilli flakes, black pepper and salt. Simmer for 8–10 minutes until the sauce thickens. Create the pink sauce: Lower the heat and gradually stir in the fresh cream until the sauce turns a uniform pink-orange colour. Simmer gently without boiling vigorously.

Lower the heat and gradually stir in the fresh cream until the sauce turns a uniform pink-orange colour. Simmer gently without boiling vigorously. Combine: Add the cooked penne, sautéed vegetables and optional cooked chicken to the sauce. Toss until evenly coated, adjusting the consistency with a little reserved pasta water if required.

Add the cooked penne, sautéed vegetables and optional cooked chicken to the sauce. Toss until evenly coated, adjusting the consistency with a little reserved pasta water if required. Finish and serve: Garnish with fresh basil and grated cheese. Serve hot.

3. Arrabbiata penne

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For those who prefer a tomato-forward pasta with a little heat, Arrabbiata Penne delivers a robust, savoury flavour profile. The red sauce coats the penne, while sautéed vegetables bring colour and texture to the bowl.

Preparation time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes | Servings: 2

Ingredients

Penne pasta: 200 g

Salt: as required

Olive oil: 1 tsp

For the arrabbiata sauce

Olive oil: 2 tbsp

Garlic, finely chopped: 1 tbsp

Onion, finely chopped: 50 g

Tomato puree: 250 g

Red chilli flakes: ½ tsp, or to taste

Mixed herbs: 1 tsp

Black pepper: ¼ tsp

Salt: to taste

Sugar: ½ tsp, optional

Pasta cooking water: as required

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For the vegetables and garnish

Zucchini, sliced: 50 g

Bell peppers, sliced: 50 g

Cherry tomatoes, halved: 50 g

Black olives, sliced: 20 g

Fresh basil leaves: a few

Grated cheese: for garnish

Optional chicken addition

Boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces: 150 g

Olive oil: 1 tsp

Salt and black pepper: to taste

Method

Cook the penne: Bring salted water to a boil and cook the penne until al dente, following the packet instructions. Reserve some pasta water before draining.

Bring salted water to a boil and cook the penne until al dente, following the packet instructions. Reserve some pasta water before draining. Prepare the vegetables: Heat a little olive oil in a pan. Sauté the zucchini and bell peppers until just tender. Add the cherry tomatoes and black olives, if using, and cook briefly. Set aside.

Heat a little olive oil in a pan. Sauté the zucchini and bell peppers until just tender. Add the cherry tomatoes and black olives, if using, and cook briefly. Set aside. Cook the chicken (optional): Heat olive oil in a separate pan. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper and sauté until golden and fully cooked through. Set aside.

Heat olive oil in a separate pan. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper and sauté until golden and fully cooked through. Set aside. Prepare the base: Heat olive oil in a pan. Add the chopped garlic and onion and sauté until fragrant and translucent.

Heat olive oil in a pan. Add the chopped garlic and onion and sauté until fragrant and translucent. Build the arrabbiata sauce: Add the tomato puree, chilli flakes, mixed herbs, black pepper and salt. Simmer for 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens.

Add the tomato puree, chilli flakes, mixed herbs, black pepper and salt. Simmer for 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens. Combine: Add the cooked penne, sautéed vegetables and optional cooked chicken to the sauce. Toss well, adding a little reserved pasta water if needed to achieve the desired consistency.

Add the cooked penne, sautéed vegetables and optional cooked chicken to the sauce. Toss well, adding a little reserved pasta water if needed to achieve the desired consistency. Finish and serve: Garnish with fresh basil and grated cheese. Serve immediately.

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