Upgrade your regular paratha with this crispy air fryer recipe packed with juicy chicken keema
This recipe layers juicy chicken keema seasoned with ginger, garlic, spices and green chilli between two parathas for a crisp, protein-rich meal.
Paratha is an all-time favourite comfort food, especially when it comes stuffed with a delicious filling, from aloo to gobi. The soft, spicy filling contrasts beautifully with the crispy exterior, making each bite satisfying. But what if you are looking to add some protein to your plate? How about trying a chicken keema version?
ALSO READ: Calm your spicy food cravings with this chilli oil paneer noodles recipe
Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for keema paratha in episode 16 of her #AirFryerMaxxing series. She described the parathas as crispy on the outside and packed with juicy, flavourful minced chicken on the inside. The filling includes chicken with aromatic spices, ginger, garlic and green chilli for a spicy kick. It is perfect for protein-filled cheat meals!
Instead of stuffing the filling into the dough, this recipe sandwiches the keema between two parathas before air-frying them until golden and crisp.
Here is how to make it at home:
Ingredients
- 300g minced chicken
- 1 egg white
- ½ tsp cumin
- ½ tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 2 tsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic-chilli paste
- 1 green chilli - finely chopped
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2 parathas
Method
- In a bowl, combine the minced chicken with cumin, coriander powder, garam masala, chilli flakes, lime juice, ginger-garlic-chilli paste, green chilli, coriander and egg white.
- Season with salt and pepper and mix everything until well combined.
- Place a paratha on a parchment-lined tray and spread the chicken mixture evenly over it.
- Cover with another paratha and brush the top with oil.
- Air fry at 190°C for 15-18 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the chicken is completely cooked and the paratha is golden and crispy.
- Remove from the air fryer, slice and serve hot with green chutney.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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