Make your Dussehra feast extra special with these 3 festive recipes

With Navratri coming to an end and Dussehra around the corner, it is time to celebrate with a festive feast. If you are hosting guests or planning a special meal with family, these delicious snack and dessert recipes are perfect for breaking your fast and bringing the celebrations to a close on a sweet note.

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Also Read | Hosting guests this Navratri? Try these vrat-friendly recipes to prepare a wholesome festive meal at home

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We have rounded up a selection of festive recipes by Chef Ankit Sharma, Chief Culinary Officer at Compass Group India, that are worth trying this Dussehra. Check them out below!

Beetroot-ragi paneer tikki

Beetroot-ragi paneer tikki is the perfect evening snack!

Ingredients

Beetroot, finely grated – 200 g

Paneer, crumbled – 150 g

Ragi flour – 40 g

Rolled oats, powdered – 30 g

Fresh ginger, grated – 5 g

Green chilli, finely chopped (optional) – 5 g

Cumin powder – 2 g

Garam masala – 1 g

Fresh coriander, chopped – 10 g

Salt – 3 g

Black pepper – 1 g

Oil, for brushing/cooking – 10 g

Hung curd – 120 g

Fresh mint, chopped – 5 g

Lemon juice – 10 g

Roasted cumin powder, for the dip – 1 g

Method

Squeeze out the excess moisture from the grated beetroot and weigh the drained beetroot. Combine the beetroot, paneer, ragi flour, powdered oats, ginger, chilli, cumin powder, garam masala, coriander, salt and pepper. Allow the mixture to rest for 5 minutes. Divide the mixture into 12 equal portions and shape into patties. If the mixture is too wet, add up to 10 g of extra powdered oats. Brush a non-stick pan with the measured oil and cook the patties over medium heat for three to four minutes on each side, until cooked through and lightly crisp. Alternatively, bake at 200°C for 15 to 18 minutes, turning once. Mix the hung curd with mint, lemon juice and roasted cumin powder. Serve with the warm tikkis.

Baked gajar halwa oat crumble

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Baked gajar halwa oat crumble serves as a decadent dessert for Dussehra!

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients Gajar halwa base Carrot, peeled and grated – 600 g

Low-fat milk – 250 g

Khoya, grated – 60 g

Jaggery powder – 45 g

Ghee – 12 g

Cardamom powder – 1 g

Chopped almonds – 15 g

Chopped pistachios – 10 g Oat crumble Rolled oats – 70 g

Whole-wheat flour – 20 g

Melted ghee – 18 g

Jaggery powder – 15 g

Chopped almonds – 10 g

Cardamom powder – 0.5 g Method Cook the grated carrots with the milk until soft and most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the khoya, jaggery, ghee and cardamom. Cook until the mixture thickens, then fold in the nuts. Combine the oats, flour, jaggery, almonds and cardamom. Rub in the melted ghee until coarse crumbs form. Divide the halwa between oven-safe ramekins and spread the crumble over the top. Bake at 180°C for 18 to 22 minutes, until the topping is golden and crisp. Allow to rest for five minutes and serve warm. Smoky sweet potato and amaranth chaat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients Gajar halwa base Carrot, peeled and grated – 600 g

Low-fat milk – 250 g

Khoya, grated – 60 g

Jaggery powder – 45 g

Ghee – 12 g

Cardamom powder – 1 g

Chopped almonds – 15 g

Chopped pistachios – 10 g Oat crumble Rolled oats – 70 g

Whole-wheat flour – 20 g

Melted ghee – 18 g

Jaggery powder – 15 g

Chopped almonds – 10 g

Cardamom powder – 0.5 g Method Cook the grated carrots with the milk until soft and most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the khoya, jaggery, ghee and cardamom. Cook until the mixture thickens, then fold in the nuts. Combine the oats, flour, jaggery, almonds and cardamom. Rub in the melted ghee until coarse crumbs form. Divide the halwa between oven-safe ramekins and spread the crumble over the top. Bake at 180°C for 18 to 22 minutes, until the topping is golden and crisp. Allow to rest for five minutes and serve warm. Smoky sweet potato and amaranth chaat {{/usCountry}}

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Smoky sweet potato and amaranth chaat can be served as a snack to guests.

Ingredients

Sweet potato, peeled and cubed – 500 g

Cooked chickpeas, drained – 160 g

Puffed amaranth (rajgira) – 25 g

Thick curd – 150 g

Cucumber, finely diced – 100 g

Pomegranate seeds – 60 g

Fresh coriander, chopped – 10 g

Fresh mint, chopped – 5 g

Roasted cumin powder – 3 g

Chaat masala – 2 g

Lemon juice – 20 g

Olive oil or mustard oil – 10 g

Tamarind chutney (optional) – 15 g

Salt – 3 g

Red chilli powder – 1 g

Method

Toss the sweet potato cubes with the measured oil, cumin powder, chilli powder and salt. Roast at 200°C for 20 to 25 minutes, turning once, until tender with lightly browned edges. Allow to cool slightly. Whisk the curd with the lemon juice, chopped mint, half the roasted cumin powder and a little salt to make a pourable dressing. Combine the roasted sweet potato, cooked chickpeas, cucumber, coriander and chaat masala. Plate the mixture and drizzle with the mint-yoghurt dressing and optional tamarind chutney. Finish with pomegranate seeds and puffed amaranth just before serving.

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